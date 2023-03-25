NEWBURYPORT — Capt. William Nichols’ sculpture will take it rightful place among “Famous Newburyporters,” at 6 p.m., Friday, April 7, at the Custom House Maritime Museum gallery, thanks to the vision and skillful hands of sculptor Jeffrey Briggs with help from local historians, benefactors, supporters and sponsor.
The world-renown artist’s detailed depiction of Capt. Nichols — heralded as the “Holy Terror of the War of 1812” — will be unveiled during the First Friday Members event at the Custom House, 25 Water St.
Briggs said his crafting of Capt. Nichol’s 18-inch sculpture — as with all of the more than dozen he’s created — first began with research and lots of it.
Who was Capt. Nichols? What would he look like, how would he carry himself? Should he be portrayed as a younger Billy or later in life?
Capt. Nichols, born and raised in Newburyport, won acclaim on the high seas and was prominent on the list of more than 20 possible “movers and shakers” of Clipper City considered for inclusion in the “Legendary Newburyporters” exhibit at Custom House on Water Street.
“He’s the one I just completed, I have him right on the bench here,” Briggs said as he was finishing up work on the sculpture in January.
“Because of the political situation in Newburyport at the time, because of the war itself, his deeds weren’t as prominent in the history books. He’s becoming more prominent over time. His ancestor, Dr. (G. William) Freeman, wrote a book called “The Holy Terror,” about him and Freeman was my consultant on this piece,” he said.
So far, there are 14 pieces in the show — all men and women who were essential to Newburyport’s story — ships’ captains, engineers, industrialists, the folks who helped “form the government” we now enjoy, he said.
And the exhibit includes women who didn’t get their due in life during the 18th and 19th centuries but are recognized in the exhibit.
“Again, it’s another effort to bring an image to the subject matter. You can sit there are read in the book about this man or women, how significant they might have been here or there, but it doesn’t have as much influence as a visual image of the person,” Briggs said.
“I started this effort about four years ago, just started making little sculptures of some of the major people and started a collection. and ... all of sudden there was huge audience of historians who were very interested in the whole thing. They tuned in on it. Pretty soon, I had a whole staff of people who were advising me, on what to do, what this person should look like... ,” he said.
The project grew with each figurine, and evolved into the Custom House Maritime Museum show, which runs through December, and a slick 148-page “show” book, “Legendary Newburyporters.” The book contains a variety of photos of each of the illustrious subjects along with Briggs’ comment on the effort. The book also features essays written by the historians advising Briggs.
Historians helping out on the book included Bethany Groff Dorau, Susan S. C. Edwards, Alice Gould, Bill Hallett, Dan McDougall, Jesse H. Motes, Marge Motes, Jerry Mullins, Rob Napier, Clarisse A. Poirier, Bronson de Stadler, Lois Walker Valeo, Bob Watts, and Jay Williamson, along with editors Jesse H. Motes and Margaret P. Motes.
“We hoped for it to be the chronicle, the reference book for the subject matter, Newburyport’s famous people in the 18th and 19th century. The book will become that after the show.”
IF YOU GO
Legendary Newburyporters
Jeffrey Briggs debuts
Capt. William Nichols
Friday, April 7, 6 p.m.
Custom House Maritime Museum
25 Water St., Newburyport
www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org/
