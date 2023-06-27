Jason Segel is sitting at a table outside Jones Coffee on Mission Street in South Pasadena, a short walk from his home. He comes here from time to time. A string quartet sets up and plays on Sunday, pretty dreamy even with the Metro trains clanging through every few minutes.
Segel uses the word "calm" to describe his days in South Pas, which is essentially a more LA-centric version of his life at his primary residence in Ojai, the laid-back Ventura County town where he moved shortly after finishing a nine-year stint starring in the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother." There, Segel lives in a little stone house in the middle of an orange grove, which he has absolutely nothing to do with, other than enjoying the fruit.
Segel first lived in Ojai when he was preparing to make "The End of the Tour," the poignant portrait of writer David Foster Wallace. He was terrified he was out of his depth, unsure how to prepare. He kept asking: "What would Edward Norton do?" And one of the answers was: "Move to the middle of nowhere so you can get out of your own head."
In his new Apple TV+ series "Shrinking," Segel plays a therapist grieving the loss of his wife.
The first episode finds Jimmy, a year into his mourning, hitting rock bottom, numbing himself with booze and drugs and a late-night pool party with call girls. The series spends the remainder of its first season on a journey with Jimmy as he exits grief and (sort of) gets his act together, strengthening bonds with his colleagues and friends (Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams) and his teenage daughter (Lukita Maxwell).
Segel developed "Shrinking" with Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, two of the creators of "Ted Lasso," and the two series share an optimistic view of humanity, as well as the approach of blending high and low comedy with weighty themes and melancholic moments.
"I like that it begins with Jimmy at rock bottom," Segel said. "To me, that's a hopeful start, because it's not going to get any worse. If I'm watching a movie and it begins with someone's wedding or promotion, I get real scared. Like, 'This is not going to go so well.'"
Segel knows what it's like to pull yourself out of rock bottom and that it's "actually quite funny and sloppy and confusing and you're laughing a lot and you're crying a lot and you're making mistakes and you're getting it right."
He got sober around a decade ago.
"At 33, I was being told that I was winning life," he said. "I had a big, successful TV show and a bunch of hit movies, some of which I had written. The song from 'The Muppets' movie won the Oscar. You're supposed to feel great. And I was really unhappy. That's a very scary place to be when everyone's telling you that this is as good as it gets."
"Shrinking" answers the doubts he had a decade ago about whether he was capable of pulling off the kind of acting he loved to watch on screen and create the kind of material that resonated with him as a middle-aged man.
"I'm making something at 43 that feels like it has the weight of someone who's 43 years old," Segel said. "I mean, you can't do stuff about being afraid of girls your whole life."
