After reigning for years as the queen of country pop — with her share of Grammys and CMA Awards, chart-topping albums and singles, and sold-out tours — Shania Twain reached a point where she didn’t know whether she would sing again.
If she did, what would she sound like?
After a long-ago tick bite resulted in Lyme disease and damaged her vocal cords, Twain underwent open-throat surgery in 2018. The operation was successful, but COVID-19 nearly took her life.
Twain is flourishing once again. She has a new album, “Queen of Me,” and is currently on tour.
Today, the superstar is “all about celebrating coming out of a very dark time — my own personal dark time. Those were difficult times for me personally, so I’m celebrating double-fold. It’s a real celebration of singing loud and singing with freedom — just rejoicing over the fact I can sing and express my music and emotions.”
Her new album represents her journey of finding happiness.
“I’m taking control of my mood, my mind, during a dark time, using my songwriting basically as my therapy to say its time to cheer up,” Twain said. “I spent time thinking of things that were cheerful and joyful. I was writing things that were inspiring, uplifting, and my excitement is to share that at the end.”
“Giddy Up!” is one of the songs she wrote to celebrate the good times ahead.
“It was during COVID, and I thought about, ‘When was the last time you felt giddy?’”
“Inhale/Exhale Air” references her experience with COVID-19.
“It wasn’t just about coming out of COVID — it was about being in COVID and not knowing when I’m going to come out of it,” she said. “We were all experiencing something scary. I wrote ‘Inhale/ Exhale Air’ while in the hospital. You’re there with less and less air capacity every day in your lungs. I just started thinking about joyful things.”
Twain recently released a deluxe version of “Queen of Me,” dubbed the “Royal Edition,” that includes a remix of “Giddy Up!” and a version of “Inhale/Exhale Air” featuring Breland.
“I’ve been wanting to sing with Breland — have a duet,” Twain said. “When I first heard him, I was impressed by his voice. It’s an incredible, incredible voice. I started singing with him before the tour. We’re getting more and more connected all the time.”
The expanded version also includes “Bone Dry,” which Twain said she had been wanting to share for a while.
“It’s a very deep song — probably the deepest song I’ve ever written about struggles,” she said. “You have to listen to it. It’s hard to explain. Maybe listen for yourself and draw your own conclusion.”
Twain said it’s exciting to be back on the road for her first tour since “Now Tour” in 2018. Fans can expect to hear her many classics, which include “I’m Gonna Getcha Good,” “You’re Still the One,” “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” along with a handful of songs from “Queen of Me” and songs that have never been taken out on the road before.
“It’s just a great variety — probably the greatest variety ever,” she said. “I’m going to fit in as many songs as I can. The songs will change as the tour progresses. It’s wonderful having a long career and a luxury to have so many songs I know people want to hear.”
