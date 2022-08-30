If you’re a fan of “Pretty Little Liars,” you know that each text from “A,” the series’ anonymous tormentor, is enough to put one on edge. But in the spinoff series “Original Sin,” there’s a whole new level of fear with each cryptic message.
The HBO Max series, which just concluded its first season, introduces a whole new friend group in a different town with their own A — one who is out for blood. “Original Sin,” adding to the franchise based on Sara Shepard’s young adult novels, leans into the slasher genre, standing out from the original series and its two previous spinoffs, “Ravenswood” and “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.”
In the new series, five high school girls — Imogen Adams (Bailee Madison), Tabby Haworthe (Chandler Kinney), Faran Bryant (Zaria), Minnie “Mouse” Honrada (Malia Pyles) and Noa Olivar (Maia Reficco) — bond after A’s torments land them in detention and spark the beginning of A’s revenge for their mothers’ past offenses. Slowly, the girls uncover the truth about their mothers and the other kids at their school.
Co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring wanted to keep the “DNA” of “Pretty Little Liars,” but add a layer of horror to produce a fresh take. By paying homage to 1970s and ‘80s slasher films, they revitalized the franchise, embracing the scare factor of A while retaining its central focus on female friendship.
Bring, who grew up on horror fare like “Tales From the Cryptkeeper” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” came to Aguirre-Sacasa, whom Warner Bros. had asked to develop a new version of “PLL,” and suggested that they work together to integrate the slasher element.
Alongside the mystery of A’s identity and the conventions of teen drama, each installment prompted the pair to ask, “What is the slasher-horror set piece in this episode?” Aguirre-Sacasa recalls. To achieve this consistently, they sought out images and sequences designed to give A that slasher-villain thrill: the sight of a mysterious figure across a cemetery, a chase scene over rooftops.
They also overhauled A’s image. In previous iterations of “Pretty Little Liars,” A is seen lurking in a black or red hoodie. This time around, they wanted to give A the full slasher film treatment and create a prominent “iconography” for the villain.
“One of my favorite factoids about ‘Friday the 13th’ is that the mask isn’t introduced until the third movie, but we all remember Jason with a hockey mask,” Bring said.
They initially suggested a generic animal mask, like a jackal, but ultimately turned to director and prominent production designer Lisa Soper to push the idea further.
“We really wanted to make sure that it was unique to A,” Soper said. “I probably went through 30 or 40 different mask concepts.”
She looked at other iconic masks and narrowed them down to their common traits: zero emotion, pale complexion, hidden eyes. She started “tearing back” elements of emotion from her initial designs, “deconstructing the mask and hiding who this person is.”
She landed on a flesh mask that “felt like it could have been victims that he stitched together,” Soper said.
In between pieces of flesh, the letter “A” is subtly stitched and made prominent with staples.
