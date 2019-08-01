Screenwriter and director Alexander Hanno is making a Hollywood career out of creative restraints.
Although the 27-year-old wrote and directed his first independent feature film, “Elephants,” for under $50,000, that hasn’t stopped the movie from racking up a 95% fresh audience score on the online rating site Rotten Tomatoes.
Hanno, a native of Fitchburg who spent his summers on Salisbury Beach, said he has spent a good portion of his life reading.
“I wanted to be a novelist,” he said. “I went to (Tufts University) for creative writing and all of a sudden, I find I’m surrounded by all of these other talented writers. Everyone was just as good, if not better, than me and it kind of forced me to re-evaluate the idea of being a novelist.”
Hanno decided to take a screenwriting class on a whim and said he instantly fell in love with the medium.
“It made sense and is a bit more structured in its format,” he said. “In some ways, having more boundaries, leaves you to be more creative and focus on the elements of writing that I personally enjoy, such as really looking at character arc and developing rich characters.”
It was while he was spending a semester abroad in Australia that Hanno met actor and cinematographer Luca Malacrino. The pair hit it off and went on to work on a short film, “The Chameleon.”
A science fiction short, “Between,” soon followed, as did a television pilot called “Served.” Hanno and Malacrino then formed their production company, The Chameleon Effect, and began working on their first feature, “Elephants,” in 2017.
“There was no going back,” Hanno said.
Described in a press release as “a portrayal of toxic modern love,” “Elephants” tells the story of an ex-convict (Malacrino) who returns to Los Angeles after a three-year prison term and attempts to rekindle his relationship with his girlfriend (Allison Blaize).
“‘Elephants’ is essentially a love story,” Hanno said. “I did a lot of interviewing of the actors about what their experiences with relationships were and we tried to weave that throughout our story.”
The 92-minute film was shot mostly in a Los Angeles home over 12 days.
“To me, we had the most important elements,” Hanno said. “You’ve got a place to shoot, you’ve got people you know can really sell what you are writing, and our cinematographer was bringing a decent amount to the table.”
Just like writing a screenplay instead of a novel, shooting a small-budget film as opposed to a $100 million studio extravaganza presented restraints that often freed the filmmakers, according to Hanno.
“We knew because it was such a small budget that it has to be real,” he said. “It has to be authentic, gritty and, ultimately, that is what we did. We drew on real experiences and tried our best to inject those into what we had.”
The film began rolling out to audiences in 2018 and is streaming for free on Amazon Prime, Tubi TV, iTunes, Google Play and Xbox.
Hanno and Malacrino are in preproduction on their next film, “A Sanctuary for Waterfalls,” which is scheduled to be shot in Malacrino’s home country of Wales.
Hanno described the upcoming film as “the Welsh ‘Little Miss Sunshine.’”
“The story centers around a very eccentric Welsh family,” he said. “The young son, who has been estranged for about 10 years, returns home because he hears his father was going to pass away.
“He comes home expecting a funeral and finds out his father is still alive and has arranged a family reunion of sorts.”