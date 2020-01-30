The New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra will warm listeners this weekend with concerts that kindle adventure and stoke majesty.
“Winter Idylls — Springtime Visions,” the crowning piece of which is Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4, will be performed Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem, N.H.
The orchestra, expanded to 70 members, has been fortified by a doubling of violins and additional trumpets and French horns for this concert series to meet the powerful and expansive needs of Bruckner’s fourth symphony, said Walter “Val” Zanchuk, a veteran trumpeter in the ensemble.
Bruckner’s music, and this symphony in particular, is enjoying resurgent interest, being played by major orchestras worldwide.
Some people in the music world now consider Bruckner symphonies a proving ground for conductors, a measuring stick by which reputations may rise or fall, Zanchuk said.
The New Hampshire Philharmonic is conducted by Mark Latham, a music professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
The concert program includes other paeans to nature: “Romance for Strings” by Gerald Finzi and Joseph Haydn’s “The Hunt.”
Philharmonic members come from New Hampshire and neighboring states. They are professional musicians and accomplished amateur musicians.
High school and college students are invited to participate in concerts, too. A philharmonic cellist from last season, Roric Cunningham, is now a student at The Juilliard School for art, dance and music in New York City.
Currently, for the upcoming concert, the philharmonic has 10 high school and college students, all playing in the string section, said Brooke LaMonica, an orchestra violinist and the organization’s personnel director.
“Many of the other adult string players began in the orchestra as high school and college students,” she said.
The extra firepower recruited for the Bruckner concert includes hired professionals as well as students from the UMass Lowell music program.
Symphony No. 4 harkens to days of yore, and the romantic ideal of knights, castles, wilderness and the chivalric tradition.
It opens with fast strings — nature’s stirrings — followed by the brass section, representing the knightly entourage.
“That theme is carried throughout, culminating with a majestic mountain sunset and the entire orchestra playing full bore,” Zanchuk said.
Daniel Barenboim, conductor of the world-famous Staatskapelle Berlin in Germany, says in a Wikipedia entry that Bruckner transports listeners.
“When conducting or listening to Bruckner, you have the feeling of simultaneously being in the 14th, 18th and late 19th centuries,” he said.
Bruckner (1824-96), a Catholic from Austria, was a church organist, extremely humble and shy.
He was considered by some contemporaries to be a fumbling rustic, manifesting personality traits that make it difficult to square his musical genius.
Bruckner was overly self-critical and stung by critics who deemed his compositions confusing — with their complex and changing harmonies and occasional dissonance, according to the online bio.
He wrote and rewrote Symphony No. 4 over several decades in the late 1800s.
These were culminating years in music’s Romantic period, when composers expressed greater and more ranging emotional expression through new forms and larger orchestras.
At this weekend’s performances expect Latham to, as is his habit, talk to the audience about upcoming musical pieces and share anecdotes and history, thereby enriching listeners’ concert experience.
The Philharmonic, whose roots trace to 1895, a year before Bruckner’s death, has been continuously performing since 1905.
Music education is part of the orchestra’s mission.
The philharmonic wants to keep the classical music tradition alive by reaching out to school children, said Toni DeGennaro, the orchestra’s executive director.
Each year, the philharmonic invites hundreds of elementary schools in the Granite State to participate in its “Drawn to the Music” project.
Students listen to great works of classical music — this year it is Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” — and illustrate their response to the music through drawings.
Their colorful art is photographed and projected on a screen in a continuous loop during a concert.
This year, the “Drawn to the Music” art will be displayed at New Hampshire Philharmonic’s March 14 and 15 concerts, “Birds and Beasts.” The students, as well as their parents or guardians and teachers, will receive free tickets to the concert.
IF YOU GO
What: New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Winter Idylls — Springtime Visions”
When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m.
Where: Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem, N.H.
How much: $30 adults; $8students 21 and under; $5 Salem School District students.
More information: nhpo.booktix.com or 603-647-6476
SITTING IN
Musicians from across New Hampshire and Massachusetts will be featured in New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra’s weekend concerts. They include:
Violin 1
New Hampshire: Lilly Inella, Plaistow; AnnMarie Pinard, Derry; Paul Pinard and Zoe Martel, Manchester; Aniko Geladze, Merrimack; Louise Kandle, Durham; Susan Rees, Amherst
Massachusetts: Rebecca Katsenes, Newton; Jacob Steingart, Wellesley; Sargis Karapetyan, Boston; Sarah McDermott and Brandon Lee, UMass Lowell students
Guest artists: Margaret Hopkins and Sarah Hoag
Violin 2
New Hampshire: Brooke LaMonica, Plaistow; Jarrod Solloway, Atkinson, St. Anselm College student; Sally Wituszinsky, Somersworth; Matt Austin, Merrimack; Ian Chin, high school student
Massachusetts: Margo Sokolow, Methuen; Beth Welty, Waltham; Riley Mularien, Ashley Freeman and Rachel Record, UMass Lowell students
Guest artist: Lynne McMahon
Viola
New Hampshire: Julia Perelgut, Danville; Jonathon Byrne, Rachel Goldstein, Stuart Goldstein, Adam Robichaud (high school student), Manchester
Massachusetts: Denise Cara Pocoli, Methuen; Theresa Cleary, Lowell
Cello
New Hampshire: Ethan Cheng, Derry; Junko Fujiwara, Sandown; Kurt Villiard and Rebekah Goldstein, Manchester; Molly Goldstein, Dunbarton; Susan Yost, Goffstown
Massachusetts: Johnny Mok, Boston; Natalia McDermott and Rachel Janielis, UMass Lowell students
Bass
New Hampshire: John Stewart, Dover; James Clark, Manchester
Massachusetts: Ed Marshall, Shirley
Flute
New Hampshire: Terry Derrico, Derry; Aubrie Dionne, Manchester
Piccolo
New Hampshire: Terry Derrico, Derry
Oboe
New Hampshire: Alicia Rockenhauser, Manchester; Natalie Berger, Nashua
English Horn
Natalie Berger
Clarinet
New Hampshire: Pat Cunningham, Auburn; Dale McDonald, Nashua
Massachusetts: Marjorie Tassey, Littleton
Bassoon
New Hampshire: Justin Wright and Becky Pierce, Manchester
French Horn
New Hampshire: Stephen Taylor, Plaistow; Hannah Jackson, Derry; Jim Engele, Salem; Jiffi Rainie, Concord; Vincent Duval, Nashua; Mike Mikuski, Deerfield
Trumpet
New Hampshire: Janet Travis, Londonderry; Eric Pound, Manchester; Walter Zanchuk, Concord; Nathan Shower
Trombone
New Hampshire: Bruce Drusendahl, Weare; Steve Gasiorowski, Grafton
Massachusetts: Jacob Poirier, Haverhill
Tuba
Vermont: Larry Jones, Windsor
Timpani
New Hampshire: Tim Cohen, Claremont
Conductor
Massachusetts: Mark Latham, Somerville