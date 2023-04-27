SALEM — What started as a simple stroll in a church hall rehearsal in early February takes center stage at Salem High School as a full-on swinging production — “At the Hop.”
Anything can and probably will happen once the Play Among the Stars Theatre Groupe’s show gets going at 7 p.m. Friday at the Seifert Performing Arts Center.
That includes missteps and moving moments.
Imperfection is perfect when the Salem troupe of adults with disabilities celebrate music, dance, costumes and the unexpected.
Founder Sara Brown assembled her first musical in 2000, and in so doing set a constellation of unlikely performers in motion. The group welcomes people across the spectrum of disabilities, be they physical, cognitive or otherwise.
Today, the theater group has 62 members — hailing from 24 towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts — and 14 volunteers.
Rosemarie Hubbard remembers her and her son’s arrival to the group, on a friend’s recommendation, to his first rehearsal in 2015. She was nervous and had second thoughts about bringing her son to a new place with unfamiliar faces.
Still, Rosemarie knew Robert needed to be doing something. Activities are few for young adults with developmental conditions.
They sat in the back of the rehearsal hall at Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, which donates the use of its space to the group.
After Brown asked if anyone in the room knew the song “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” from the musical “Mary Poppins,” Rosemarie found herself raising her hand.
Robert knows the song, she said.
Brown asked Robert if he would sing it. He would. He did.
“With tuppence for paper and strings, you can have your own set of wings,” he sang, and continued word for word to the end.
“He was fabulous,” his mom says, her voice catching. “He was singing the song. He was acting. I truly feel that day a star was born.”
Not a box-office star. Not a social media darling. But Robert became a star nonetheless, transcending expectations through music and dance and acting.
Fast-forward eight years to the present, and Rosemarie hears Robert singing “Hop” numbers in his room at home throughout the week, practicing his songs.
By showtime, he’ll sing them from beginning to end, hitting each and every note.
“It’s magical,” Hubbard says. “I will not forget what (Brown) has done for Robert and all the kids.”
On Friday night, the set list will include “YMCA,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “At the Hop,” “Lollipop, Lollipop,” “You are my Sunshine” and “Yellow Submarine.”
Multiple costume changes and rearranging of positions — even with help from parents and volunteers — will invite slip-ups
But count on outstanding moments, too.
This past December, volunteer musician Mark Sapossnek’s keyboard started acting up in the second part of the holiday show and conked out on the final number, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
“So the group sang it a cappella — it was really beautiful,” he says.
A decade ago, also during the Christmas show, one of the performers, a tall guy, was crouched in a large jack-in-the-box awaiting his cue to pop up. He was so excited that he jumped way too soon. The crowd laughed then cheered.
Brown recalls that 10 years ago, a performer named Missy said to her at a rehearsal, “Miss Sara, I want to play the solo.”
She wanted to play “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” on the keyboard.
“Can you play it?” Brown asked.
“No, but if Mark plays it for me, I can play it,” Missy said.
“Do you have a piano at home?” Brown asked.
“No,” Missy said.
Sapossnek played the song for Missy twice at the rehearsal, and Brown wrote it into the program for Missy to play.
“She played it and perfectly,” Brown says.
There have been lots of moments like that over the years.
At the Christmas show performer Lorraine Moore tapped her fingertips against her dress and sang “Take a Walk Through Bethlehem.” Her voice slid effortlessly to soulful depths.
The audience cheered. Her face registered surprise, and she smiled with delight.
Sean Adams sang the bouncy and humorous tune “Dominick the Donkey” with a vaudevillian’s aplomb.
His eyebrows jumped and his emerald vest glittered. Meanwhile, Ryan Gallagher waved his derby hat and pumped his cane as he paraded the stage in his Frosty the Snowman outfit.
In the beginning, one of the group members decided he always felt like he was Elvis Presley.
He wouldn’t practice his routine much at rehearsals, but come showtime, he would step into Elvis’s shoes, take the stage and croon a top-of-the-line “Love Me Tender.”
The group’s big events are its Christmas and spring musicals. They typically rehearse weekly for 2-1/2 months leading to the show. Each week, members bring canned goods and other nonperishables for the church’s food pantry.
It is not unusual to have hundreds of audience members.
Martin and Pam Rugg, whose son Brandon performs, bring to each production someone who has never been to a Play Among the Stars musical.
“They are always so excited that they went, and want to go again,” Martin says.
Brown started the troupe from the same frustration and need that many parents feel when their children age out of mainstream public school or other programs.
Earlier, Brown’s son, Jason, had graduated from a school program in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and she enrolled him in Salem ARC, a former day program that included theater activities.
Late in 1999, Brown decided that she wanted a more involved theater program for Jason, his friends and others, one that included after-hour rehearsals and more engaging performances.
Brown consulted with people, including Bernard Campbell, a local attorney, on how to form a nonprofit and produce a show.
Brown’s husband, Rod, lent her $1,000 for liability insurance.
She recruited cast members.
They asked the cast what songs they wanted to do, and the performers told them what they liked, Westerdale says.
Familiar songs have been a staple of every show.
Brown and her friend Charlene Westerdale were unlikely directors and producers.
“We have no theater experience,” Brown says. “We can’t sing. We can’t dance.”
But both enjoy sewing. They met years earlier as co-workers in a doctor’s office. Both had kids and loved to make things from needle and thread.
Brown and Westerdale sewed vests for the first performance, “Coast to Coast.” The group of 20 performers wore them with white turtlenecks and black pants.
The show was a hit with the cast and the audience.
“The room was full of love,” Brown says.
Parents wondered if this could be done again.
So was born Play Among the Stars.
Parent volunteers blend seamlessly into the stage presentations, helping the performers in the back rows slide away and change into their new attire as the show moves between numbers.
Now, In addition to the two shows presented each year, the group hosts a Halloween dance, fall harvest dinner and dance, and Valentine’s Day cotillion, as well as a golf tournament, bowl-a-thon and Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll drive. In summer, the nonprofit sends to camp any member who wants to go.
Brown knows that she, like everyone else, is getting older and there will come a time when she will not be able to continue the program.
As it is, she now lives in Maine and drives 89 miles from her house to the rehearsals, and 89 miles back home.
But for the foreseeable future, the shows must go on. The cast enjoys being on the stage, being with their friends, singing and dancing and performing, and playing among the stars.
IF YOU GO
What: “At the Hop,” musical by Play Among the Stars Theatre Groupe
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem, N.H.
How much: Free, though donations are always appreciated
More information: 207-510-1789 or playamongthestars.com
