CARL RUSSO/Staff photoKarl and Amy Mehta, of Manchester, England, walk through the tunnel at Winterlights with their 7-month-old baby, Ayrton.
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoA menorah is featured in the Winterlights display in celebration of the eight-day Jewish holiday, Hanukkah.
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoRyan and Alissa Samz, of North Andover, pause to enjoy the display with their children, Owen, 15 months, and Jocelyn, 3. Winterlights welcomed the public from Nov. 21 through Dec. 29.
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoIsla Teasdale, 2, of Andover, hugs a reindeer made out of logs that was part of a reindeer scavenger hunt game for young visitors.
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoMichelle Ormond, of Derry, marvels at the lights with her boys, Drew, 3, and Davin, 7, along with her father, Michael Sullivan, of Windham, and his wife, Leah.
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoRob and Jessica Upton, of Georgetown, and their children, Amelia, 2 months, and Norah, 3, tour the Winterlights display.
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoRiley Lynch, 7, poses for a photo with her brothers, Rory, left, 4 and Seamus, 5, while wearing holiday lights. The family is from Reading.
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoThe artfully designed Winterlights returned bigger and better for its second year. Over 30,000 visitors experienced the thousands of colorful and shimmering holiday lights as they walked through the gardens on the early 20th-century country place-style estate owned and operated by the Trustees of Reservations.
