April 10, 2019
North Andover, MA - Arthur "Buzzy" Richardson Jr., son of the late Helen (Small) and Arthur Richardson, a lifelong resident of North Andover, and parishioner of St. Michael Parish, passed away peacefully on September 4 after a short illness. Arthur (Buzz) graduated from Johnson High School a…
Chatham, MA - Allen W. Waskilewicz passed away peacefully at Liberty Commons Nursing Home in Chatham, Mass., on September 2, 2019, after a brief illness. Allen was born in Lawrence, Mass., in 1943, and grew up in Methuen and Salem, N.H. He worked for the Salem Public Works Department for man…
Merrimac - Florence (Simpson) Roy, age 92, longtime Merrimac resident, died Tuesday evening, September 2, 2019, at the Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, surrounded by her devoted family. Born in Boston, July 30, 1927, she was the daughter of Scottish immigrants, Peter and Lexy (Ferguson) …