TIM JEAN/Staff photoRoger and Charity Montbleau, of Pelham, brighten the evening in coordinating pink attire.
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photoAndrew DeMaria, left; Lennon Abreu and Lexi Gutierrez, all of Salem, sell beads to guests for a chance to win a money tree from Bank of New England. Proceeds from the event help to finance club programs serving more than 280 children daily as well as to assist the club in offering affordable memberships to more than 2,000 youths annually.
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photoTerri Arangi, of Windham, and Jon Tripp, of Salem, are among the faces in the crowd.
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photoLongtime club supporters Steve and Diane Hatem, of Salem, enjoy the evening.
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photoFrom left, Craig Righini, of Salem; Mark Sturzo, of Litchfield; and his brother Joe Sturzo, of Lowell, gather for the space-themed evening that included dinner as well as a silent and live auctions.
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photoSusan McLaughlin, left, Aaron Shamshoyan and Judy Day, all of Salem Community TV, mingle with the crowd.
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photoSalem state Rep. Fred Doucette, left, a retired Salem firefighter, and Matt Norcross, a Salem police officer and club board member, catch up at the fundraiser.
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photoEd and Jill Brown, of Salem, pause for a photo.
Tim Jean
STEPPING OUT: Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem 32nd annual Charity Auction =
Staff photos by Tim Jean
