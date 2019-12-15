Photo by Allegra BovermanAttending the breakfast are, from left, Hillary Rogers, of Haverhill, membership and media manager of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce; Elisabeth Brady, of Haverhill, financial planner with Commonwealth Financial Group; Brad Howell, of North Andover, CEO of Fidelity House CRC; Melissa Seavey, of Haverhill, events director for the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce; Eric LaFleur, of Haverhill, CEO of Northeast Computer Services; and Dougan Sherwood, of West Newbury, president and CEO of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.