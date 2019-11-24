Downtown Haverhill
June 13, 2019
Updated: November 24, 2019 @ 6:45 am
Houston, Texas - William "Bill" McGovern, 79, of Pasadena, Texas, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home surrounded by his devoted family on November 18, 2019. Bill, son of Sophie Karaceski and Hugh McGovern, was born on December 11, 1939, in Methuen, Mass. Raised and educated in Meth…