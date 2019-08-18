Sons of Italy Lodge #902, Methuen
April 27, 2019
Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 18, 2019 @ 5:22 am
TIM RYAN will speak at the Stonyfield climate forum in Londonderry at 7 P.M. AUG. 22.
JOHN DELANEY will speak at the Stonyfield climate forum in Londonderry at 7 P.M. AUG. 22.
JAY INSLEE will speak at the Stonyfield climate forum in Londonderry at 7 P.M. AUG. 22.
BILL WELD will be speaking at 7:30 A.M. AUG. 23 at the Tuscan Kitchen for the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Salem Rotary Club.
Methuen - Geraldine A. (Carelli) Weymouth, 83, of Methuen, Mass., passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Lawrence General Hospital. Born in Lawrence, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Concetta (Marsella) Carelli. Raised in Lawrence, Geraldine was a graduate of Lawrence High Schoo…