CARL RUSSO/Staff photoHaverhill Mayor James Fiorentini, right, talks to School Committee member Scott Wood at the festival, sponsored by the Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church. The festival took place from Nov. 1 through 3.
Carl Russo
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoLambros Andromidas, of Haverhill, heads to his seat to enjoy his meal. The menu featured plenty of authentic Greek specialties, such as lamb shanks, souvlaki, moussaka and pastitsio, (a Greek lasagna).
Carl Russo
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoFrom left, Coco Kinley, 6; Sabrina Tzitzon, 9; Nina Kinley, 10; and, background left, Lila Tzitzon, 11, all of Andover, check out the toys being raffled off at the festival.
Carl Russo
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoDina Asprogiannis, of Newburyport, serves a large piece of bougatsa, a cream custard dessert.
Carl Russo
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoTom Mortimer, president and CEO of Haverhill Bank, and his wife, Katina Mortimer, of Haverhill, enjoy a lamb shank dinner.
Carl Russo
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoNick Tzitzon, of Andover, maneuvers around the tables as he carries a tray of food to his family.
Carl Russo
STEPPING OUT: Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church in Haverhill's Annual Greek Festival
Staff photos by Carl Russo
1 of 6
