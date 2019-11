Courtesy photoComedian Lenny Clarke, fourth from right, poses with members of the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe in Ward Hill after headlining a "Just Laugh" Comedy Night fundraiser to support the church's new Family Life and Culture Center. Joining Clarke are, from left, comedian Johnny Pizzi, committee members Lynn Kanayan, Dro Kanayan, Ilyese Sirmaian, Stephanie Naroian and John Naroian, and comedian Kelly MacFarland. More than 250 people attended the event, which raised $20,000.