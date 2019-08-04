Photo by Frank J. Leone Jr.Deborah Wilson, third from left, executive vice president of Lawrence General Hospital, and Dan Hale, M.D., Healthcare Leadership Summit organizer and chief professional development officer at Lawrence General Hospital, right, pose with summit speakers, from left, Vilma Mart’nez-Dominguez, community development director for the city of Lawrence; Robert Sege, M.D., Ph.D., of the Center for Community-Engaged Medicine at the Institute for Clinical Research and Health Policy Studies at Tufts Medical Center;Howard Koh, M.D., M.P.H., professor at Harvard School of Public Health and the Harvard Kennedy School; and Davida Schiff, M.D., medical director of Massachusetts General Hospital's Hope Clinic.