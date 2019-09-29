Lawrence High School Alumni Association vice president Eric Melanson, left, Class of 1982, poses with the recipients of the association’s family scholarships, from left, Rebeca Guevara, Clarice Parthum Melanson Memorial Award; Natasha Ocasio, Joseph Machera ‘58 Scholarship; Yujeidy Corniel, Helen Parthum ‘32 Memorial Award; Emily Vargas, Lawrence High’s Phyllis Hoffman Memorial Award; and Jaden Castillo, Edward F. Parthum 1930 Memorial Award, for which the Parthum School is named.
Lawrence High School Alumni Association board members Cassandra Abou-Farah, left, a member of the Class of 2009, and Jonathan Guzman, right, a member of the Class of 2014, present scholarships to students Michelle Njuguna, left, Jean Carlos Espinal and Ana Gonzalez. In all, more than $100,000 scholarships were presented to deserving students to assist them in continuing their education. The scholarships are awarded through the generosity of Lawrence High alumni, local organizations, businesses and individuals who support the future of Lawrence’s youths.
Sharon Morey, a teacher at Lawrence High’s Abbott Academy, second from right, congratulates her students, from left, Tommy Hoang, Sael Carbajal and Johnny Thai on each receiving a $4,500 Natural Sciences Award scholarship given by Morey and her husband, Nathan Edward Sanders.
From left, Eduardo Collado Rosario, Brandon Santell, Jommy Alvarez, Angie Concepcion, Romero Fabre and Elvianna DeJesus receive awards presented annually by Ed “Hoppy” Curran, founder of the Lawrence Vietnam Memorial, in memory of fallen Lawrence High School heroes and other deceased alumni and awarded on behalf of their family and friends.
Members of the Lawrence High Class of 1948 — Richard McCarthy, left, Eleanor Zoglio Fulgione, second from right, and Marilyn Schneider Kopacz, right — award a $1,000 scholarship in memory of deceased classmates to Ana Gonzalez. Funds for the scholarship were raised at the Class of 1948’s 70th reunion.
The first recipients of an annual scholarship created in memory of Lawrence High School Class of 1958 valedictorian Merelice Kundratis pose for a group photo. The scholarship winners are, front, Leslie Lopez, Elvianna DeJesus, Kelvin Sanchez, Ana Gonzalez, Chabell Garcia and Luisangel Almanzar and, back, Johnny Thai and Dalvyn Velez Ramos. Kundratis left $200,000 for student scholarships when she passed away in the fall of 2018. A graduate of Radcliffe College in Cambridge, she was a writer who contributed dozens of articles, essays and poems to the Christian Science Monitor and was an energetic Town Meeting member in Brookline. She never forgot her roots at Lawrence High and the scholarships preserve her legacy in the schools.
The Lawrence High Class of 2004 raised $1,000 at its 15th year reunion, generating two scholarships. Class members Jennifer Reyes, right, and Karina Soto pose with current and past scholarship winners, front row, from left, Leslie Lopez, Rosaly Romero, Gabriella Liriano and Francisco Melendez and, back row, Luisangel Almanzar, left, and William Lopez.
Maria Cruz, right, chief of staff for the Lawrence school system, honors her late husband, Edwin E. Cruz, with an annual scholarship in his memory. This year’s recipients are, from left, Ismarly Gomez, Rachell Hiraldo, Jeranny Geraldo Cruz and Tehanny Lemma.
Lawrence High School art teachers John Travlos, left, and Eric Allshouse, right, present the 2019 Art Scholarships to their students, from left, Emily Nieves, Angel Mejia and Wrileidy Lopez.
Carolina Reyes, center, the first recipient of a scholarship created by Lawrence High graduate Vincent Mello in memory of his son, Steven M. Mello, who died earlier this year, takes a photo with Steven’s sister, Nancy Mello Dionne, and her husband, Mark Dionne.
Lawrence High School Alumni Association secretary Linda Taylor Arvanitis, a member of the Class of 1958, pins a boutonniere on keynote speaker Brian Mohika as he arrives at the scholarship banquet. A 1996 graduate of Lawrence High School, Mohika went on to Northern Essex Community College before earning his Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Massachusetts. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he is the CEO of CathWear, a Lawrence-based maker of specialized garments for individuals with catheters.
STEPPING OUT: Lawrence High School Alumni Association Annual Scholarship Banquet
