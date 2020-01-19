CARL RUSSO/Staff photoSharing a laugh during the evening are classmates, from left, John ''Jack'' Salvetti, of Salisbury; Janice Welsh Cerullo and Ralph Brosco, both of Lawrence; and Lynne Benenati Gioia, joined by her husband, Ron, of Haverhill.
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoFrom left, classmates Paula Najem Senia, of Atkinson; Kathleen Killeen Scanlon, of Salem N.H.; and Mario ''Butch'' DiMauro, of Methuen, pose for a keepsake photo. About 100 of the 415 seniors who graduated from Lawrence High School in 1969 attended the reunion.
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoClassmates Nancy Lopiano Sanderson, left, and Charlene Guerin Nicholson have their photo taken with Phil Cultrera, a member of the Central Catholic High School Class of 1969. Cultrera attended the reunion with his wife, Carol, a 1969 graduate of Lawrence High. They all live in Methuen.
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoMary Sayers Conant, of Hampton, looks at photos on a memorial tree honoring deceased classmates. An empty chair was also ceremoniously placed at the reunion to remember members of the class who have passed away.
CARL RUSSO/Staff photoKen Hamilton, left, of Andover, president of the Lawrence High School Class of 1969, and Phil Marino, of Exeter, class vice president, admire the 50th reunion cake.
STEPPING OUT: Lawrence High School Class of 1969 50th Reunion
