Veronica Reed/Courtesy photoMerrimack Valley YMCA President and CEO Frank Kenneally, left, joins for a photo with Lawrence YMCA board members Katherine Montero and Felix Garcia and Adelante teacher Bo Baird.
Veronica Reed/Courtesy photoKathleen Costello, center, a member of the Merrimack Valley YMCA Board of Directors and chairwoman of the Lawrence YMCA board, catches up with Elisa and John Jacobs.
Veronica Reed/Courtesy photoEnjoying the evening are, from left, Wendy Estrella, Lawrence YMCA board member Felix Garcia, Jose Estrella, and Jonathan Machado, assistant vice president of commercial lending for Enterprise Bank.
Veronica Reed/Courtesy photoFrom left, Gretchen Papineau, Patti Fouhy, Tom Papineau, and Merrimack Valley YMCA Board of Directors member John Fouhy show their support for the YMCA.
Veronica Reed/Courtesy photoAnne Whalen, Merrimack Valley YMCA executive director of camping services, poses with Anthony Karamourtopoulos, vice chairman of the Lawrence YMCA board.
Veronica Reed/Courtesy photoParty hosts, from left, Alvin Yadgood, Lawrence YMCA board secretary Maureen Yadgood, Lawrence YMCA board member Debra Schmidt and Merrimack Valley YMCA Board of Directors member Greg Schmidt are thanked for bringing together friends and supporters of the Lawrence YMCA for the event. The evening was held in support of the Lawrence YMCA Capital Campaign, which is raising funds for a multi-phased expansion and renovation of the facility to increase its capacity to provide needed programs in the community.
Veronica Reed/Courtesy photoFrom left, Art McDermott, Lawrence YMCA board member Ruby Balborda and Charles Kim are among the guests on hand for the gathering.
STEPPING OUT: Lawrence YMCA Capital Campaign Fundraiser
Photos courtesy Veronica Reed
1 of 7
Veronica Reed/Courtesy photoMerrimack Valley YMCA President and CEO Frank Kenneally, left, joins for a photo with Lawrence YMCA board members Katherine Montero and Felix Garcia and Adelante teacher Bo Baird.
Veronica Reed/Courtesy photoKathleen Costello, center, a member of the Merrimack Valley YMCA Board of Directors and chairwoman of the Lawrence YMCA board, catches up with Elisa and John Jacobs.
Veronica Reed/Courtesy photoEnjoying the evening are, from left, Wendy Estrella, Lawrence YMCA board member Felix Garcia, Jose Estrella, and Jonathan Machado, assistant vice president of commercial lending for Enterprise Bank.
Veronica Reed/Courtesy photoFrom left, Gretchen Papineau, Patti Fouhy, Tom Papineau, and Merrimack Valley YMCA Board of Directors member John Fouhy show their support for the YMCA.
Veronica Reed/Courtesy photoAnne Whalen, Merrimack Valley YMCA executive director of camping services, poses with Anthony Karamourtopoulos, vice chairman of the Lawrence YMCA board.
Veronica Reed/Courtesy photoParty hosts, from left, Alvin Yadgood, Lawrence YMCA board secretary Maureen Yadgood, Lawrence YMCA board member Debra Schmidt and Merrimack Valley YMCA Board of Directors member Greg Schmidt are thanked for bringing together friends and supporters of the Lawrence YMCA for the event. The evening was held in support of the Lawrence YMCA Capital Campaign, which is raising funds for a multi-phased expansion and renovation of the facility to increase its capacity to provide needed programs in the community.
Veronica Reed/Courtesy photoFrom left, Art McDermott, Lawrence YMCA board member Ruby Balborda and Charles Kim are among the guests on hand for the gathering.