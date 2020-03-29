Salvatore's Restaurant, Lawrence
Nov. 21, 2019
Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 29, 2020 @ 9:20 am
Methuen - James "Jim" T. Charewicz, age 86, of Methuen, passed away on March 21, 2020, at the Methuen Village at Riverwalk Park surrounded by his cherished family. Born in Lawrence on April 12, 1933, to the late Konstanty and Julia (Sadowska) Charewicz, he was a graduate of Lawrence High Sch…