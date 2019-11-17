Courtesy photoLazarus House retiring Executive Director Bridget Shaheen, joined by Doug Cook, board president, and Jeff Hassel, the organization's new executive director, talks about her 36-year tenure with the agency during her retirement party. Shaheen led the charge in building Lawrence's Lazarus House from a five-bed emergency shelter to a multi-service agency serving those materially poor and homeless with a food pantry, soup kitchen, transitional housing and job training programs. A Garden of Hope brick campaign has been launched in Shaheen's honor to support the creation of a peaceful retreat behind St Nicholas residence, the Lawrence-based organization's newest transitional housing program.