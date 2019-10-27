Smolak Farms, North Andover
July 10, 2019
Updated: October 27, 2019 @ 7:29 am
Tannersville, NY - Donna M. Poulin, 57, of Tannersville, N.Y., passed away on October 23, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, N.Y. She was born on October 26, 1962, the daughter of late Amos and Rita Cavanaugh Poulin in Methuen, Mass. She was a web designer and also worked with KathodeRay Mar…