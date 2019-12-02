TIM JEAN/Staff photoKathy Solomon and her daughter Sofia, 10, of Methuen, sample the traditional Lebanese culinary offerings.
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photoAida Ata, of Methuen, prepares atayef, also known as Middle Eastern pancakes, for the festival crowd.
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photoEnjoying the music after dinner are Ed and Barbara Zraket, left, and George Kalil, all of Methuen.
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photoDancer Danielle Peloquin performs as Daniella for the crowd. The annual Labor Day weekend festival event featured live Lebanese music, Lebanese and American food and pastries, raffles, games, belly dancing, souvenirs and more.
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photoGaby Maroun, left, and Marcel Saade, both of Methuen, cook beef kebabs, a festival favorite, on the grill during the celebration of Lebanese community, culture and cuisine.
Tim Jean
STEPPING OUT: 45th annual St. Anthony Lebanese Mahrajan Festival
Staff photos by Tim Jean
