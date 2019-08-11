Frank Leone Jr. photoTheresa Chun, left, of North Andover, and Jean Poth, of Groveland, who retired in June as vice president of institutional advancement for the college, enjoy a moment at the gathering. The Women of NECC is a volunteer organization dedicated to assisting Northern Essex Community College and its students. Since its founding 23 years ago, the organization has raised more than a half million dollars for the college and awarded $330,000 in scholarships to 410 deserving NECC students.