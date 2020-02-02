Mike Dean photoWomen of NECC members posing for a photo are, from left, Paula Moore, of Londonderry; Sylvia Tallman, of Andover; Betty Jaffe and Geraldine Murphy, of North Andover; Jill McCann, of Andover; Lisa Martin, of Salem, N.H.; Carole O'Connor, of Andover; Theresa Chun, of North Andover; and Christine Burke, of Andover. The volunteer organization dedicated to assisting NECC and its students generates funds for student scholarships and special projects through a variety of fundraising events during the year.