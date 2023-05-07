Greater Lawrence Family Health Center held its 18th Annual Making a Difference Gala on Wednesday, April 26, at Andover Country Club. They presented the Arbella Insurance Foundation with the 2023 Making a Difference Award in recognition of their support over many years. GLFHC also presented 17 Employee Making a Difference Awards to staff in the information services, medical, and nursing departments, recognizing their hard work and dedication to patients. The Center has provided medical services to underserved populations of the Merrimack Valley for nearly 45 years. They currently serve 68,000 patients at six clinics and pharmacies in Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill. The Center also provides community support services in Lawrence, school-based health centers at Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover and Lawrence High School, and a clinic inside Lawrence General Hospital.
Two Mobile Health Units managed by the Center make 2,000 visits every year to people who are struggling with homelessness and living in shelters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.