The Rotary Club of Andover held its 25th Annual Citizens Who Care and 13th Annual Student of the Year and Educator of the Year honor ceremony on Thursday, May 18, for the first time since 2019.
The 12 recipients were recognized for their extraordinary contributions to the Andover community, honoring the words “Service above Self.” The group includes a teacher who motivates and inspires students as a positive role model in and out of the classroom, and a student from Andover High School who volunteers and contributes to the community both in and out of the classroom.
