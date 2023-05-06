An event honoring the life of Andrew Haldane of Methuen, a captain in the Marine Corps who died in action in World War II, was held at Methuen High School on Thursday, April 27. Winners of the Haldane Trophy at Methuen High School, along with winners of the Haldane Cup at Bowdoin College, were in attendance. Garret Shetrawski, an officer in the Marine Corps Reserves, drew from his biography of Haldane to discuss the legacy of leadership that is honored by the two awards that bear Haldane’s name.

