NORTH ANDOVER — The Holy Rosary Shrine’s Holy Name Society held its 61st annual Carnevale Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Loft Restaurant in North Andover.
More than 40 people enjoyed a buffet dinner with dessert, raffles and socializing, and Salvatore and Rosemary Branca of Methuen were crowned king and queen for 2023.
The Holy Rosary Shrine is on Common Street in Lawrence, and the Carnevale was last celebrated in 2020, just before the start of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.