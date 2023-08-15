“Strange Planet,” the popular web comic by Nathan W. Pyle, has been expanded, by Pyle and Dan Harmon, into a television series that premiered Wednesday on Apple TV+.
Bright, sweet and cheerful, if unusually concerned with mortality, it is, as satire, highly affectionate — keen to human frailty but understanding, hopeful, more engaged with our possibilities than our limitations.
The series centers on a race of vaguely lightbulb-shaped, barely distinguishable blue beings who, for all intents and purposes, are human beings on a planet that, for all intents and purposes, is Earth, its two moons notwithstanding. The comic is a witty commentary on a variety of human desires, habits, behaviors, strategies and pursuits, observing daily life through the filter of an “alien” language, in which the heart is a “blood pump,” parents are “lifegivers,” years are “rotations,” alcohol is “mild poison,” coffee is “jitter liquid” and a high school dance is an “adolescent limbshake.”
Where the comic is highly conceptual, with discrete gags typically delivered in the space of four panels, the series requires something meatier, with more action, identifiable characters, and narrative and emotional arcs, which come in longer and shorter varieties. Each of its 10 episodes explores different settings and themes — air travel, sports, fandom, friendship, fitness, quarter-life crisis, children separating from parents, wild versus domesticated animals, love.
Much of the action revolves around Careful Now, a restaurant perched preciously on stilts above a fog-filled abyss (no one knows exactly what’s beneath the fog). Here we meet a manager, as close as the series has to a main character; an owner; an engineer whose job it is to keep the restaurant from falling into the “crevasse”; and a customer (identified only as Table 16), who has a crush on the manager.
Harmon, co-creator of “Rick and Morty,” might not be the first person one would associate with such a project, but “Community,” with which he had an on-again, off-again, on-again relationship, was for all its ironic humor and snark a show about the necessity of other people — much like “Strange Planet” — and was also sincere in its sentiments and fundamentally good-hearted.
In a way, “Strange Planet,” whose source material has been collected into a couple of volumes, is a sort of animated children’s book for adults, replete with explicitly stated morals and lessons. We are, by necessity, lifelong lesson-learners, so the series proves useful as well as entertaining. The directness of the language allows Pyle and the writers to nakedly address issues that in an ordinary comedy — not to say, ordinary conversation — would be cloaked in ambiguity and equivocation.
Broadly stated, the point of the show is to love the world and its beings and creatures, and to be brave and bold, because life is fleeting and all things perish — the blue beings’ favored word for die.
“The challenging moments in your life are just that ... moments,” an older character tells a younger. “The bad moments will pass, even the good moments will pass, but everything you do and experience, that’s what our existence is all about.”
