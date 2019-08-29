Bread and Roses Heritage Festival committee member Jim Beauchesne skims through the list of topics to be presented Monday afternoon in the festival’s Lawrence History Live! tent.
“What strikes me,” the Lawrence native said, “is that some of these efforts and issues are directly about work — but are still about inequities of power and the abuse of power.”
More than a century after the 1912 textile strike that the Labor Day festival celebrates, inequities persist for immigrant workers. Drawing attention to these struggles is a core tenet of festival organizers.
Festival committee member Linda Siegenthaler, who also grew up in Lawrence, said the speakers tent — with its focus on labor, history and the immigrant experience — has broadened the festival’s “appeal to various audiences, some of them new, including the community in all its diversity.”
The annual Labor Day fest on Campagnone Common in Lawrence commemorates the pluck and fortitude of immigrant textile workers who, starting on Jan. 11, 1912, walked out of Lawrence factories by the thousands after a pay cut.
Many of them were women, protesting the short pay and dangerous working conditions. The strike lasted through the winter, ending on March 14, with strikers prevailing in spite of the business and governmental interests and armed militia aligned against them.
The Bread and Roses festival, in its 35th year, offers a lineup of history, music, art and social justice programs, along with food vendors and family-friendly games and activities.
Back in 2008, Siegenthaler and her husband, Jurg, longtime festival organizers, saw a need to bring the event back to its origins — its heritage — the strikers’ legacy.
“To ramp up the historical and labor content of the festival ...,” said Beauchesne, supervisor at the Lawrence Heritage State Park who has been a festival organizer for 22 of its 35 years.
“It had been a nice multicultural festival, but there was not enough focus on labor history and contemporary social justice struggles.”
To that end, the Lawrence History Live! speakers tent was begun and has grown in content and attendance each year. The multiple music stages, the art, the food and nature programs remain.
The History Live! tent, under which podium and chairs are arrayed, is located on the Lawrence Street side of the grounds. The entire program lasts three hours. Speakers present in swift succession — at 15-minute intervals. The Community Forum segment of the History Live! program gets an hour.
Four years ago, Bread and Roses committee president Glennys Sanchez introduced the forum with its panel talks on current issues like immigration, housing, education, Haitians in the Dominican Republic, or the 2018 gas explosion, Linda Siegenthaler said.
This year’s forum will be delivered by Lawrence youth in the art and social justice group Elevated Thought. They will show and discuss their short film “The Boiler Project” at the tent.
Directed and edited by Wilfred Acosta, Michael T. and Adriel Jimenez, the film includes interviews with six people who experienced the gas disaster.
Marquis Victor, executive director of Elevated Thought, said the film intends “to bottle” the strength and resiliency Lawrence people, many of them immigrants, demonstrated during the crisis.
Neighbors were helping neighbors. South Lawrencians and North Lawrencians united. English speakers translated for non-English speakers.
Other History Live! presentations include the following topics:
Lessons that musician and activist Ani Cordero gained from recent protests in Puerto Rico. Cordero owns the distinction of being both a presenter and music act at the festival.
A proposed state law that would permit undocumented workers to get motor vehicle driving licenses.
Plus, a “shoe-leather” history of activism, a look at the Lithuanian community’s role in the 1919 Lawrence textile strike, and a national award-winning author’s talk about her book on children’s experiences during the Bread and Roses strike.
Located near the History Live! tent will be the festival’s second speakers’ venue, a soapbox at the Community Corner station. It’s a place for members of the public to speak their minds — to air grievances, to applaud positive action and engage in back-and-forth conversation with listeners.
What many people have observed, said Beauchesne and others, is that the struggles experienced by working people and immigrants in 1912 — earning a living wage, finding safe and affordable housing and getting an education — remain.
For more than 60 years after the historic 1912 strike, the opinion that held sway among many people in Lawrence and elsewhere in the Valley was that the labor struggle was a product of unintelligent immigrants and outside agitators, Beauchesne said.
Attitudes about the strike have changed over the past four decades, he said, becoming more sympathetic to the men and women who participated in the labor action.
Meanwhile, Bread and Roses Heritage Festivals have brought more attention to the strike and its history. The Labor Day celebration has established a venue for sharing historical research and family stories, placing the textile workers’ actions within the context of labor history.
IF YOU GO
What: Bread and Roses Heritage Festival
When: Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Campagnone (North) Common, 200 Common St., Lawrence
How much: Free admission
More information: breadandrosesheritage.org/schedule
Lawrence History Live! Schedule
12:15-12:20 p.m.: “Mill Work (a mock poem testimony)” by Richard McCarthy
12:20-12:35 p.m.: “Lithuanians in the Lawrence 1919 Textile Strike” by Jonas Stundzia
12:35-12:50 p.m.: “Lessons from Puerto Rico Protests” by Ani Cordero
12:50-1:05 p.m.: “The Work and Family Mobility Act” by Natalicia Tracy and Sonia Terbullino
1:05-1:20 p.m.: “Good Trouble: A Shoeleather History of Nonviolent Direct Action” by Steve Thornton
1:20-1:35 p.m.: “Filling the Gaps in a Fractured System: The Merrimack Valley Project’s Pilot Program for Fighting Substance Use Disorder” by Kevin Jones
1:35-2:35 p.m.: Community Forum featuring a screening and discussion of “The Boiler Project,” a youth-led documentary film capturing the experiences of the people of Lawrence in the wake of the recent gas crisis
2:35-3:15 p.m.: Katherine Paterson, 2019 Hall of Fame honoree presentation