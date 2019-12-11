It was one of the few times dancers stood still at their weekly practice.
For a conversation about the power of swing.
“I am floating, flying — it is euphoric,” said Jasmine Menna, a Northshore Swing Dance devotee.
Menna, who lives in Haverhill, has been enamored of partner dancing since she was a kid and saw the iconic dance partners Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers glide through their steps.
For the past few years, Menna and a growing number of people have rediscovered swing, relishing its dash and verve and the unabashed fun it stirs.
Greg Clarkson, the local group’s founder, grabs a seat by Menna at the practice.
“Like the rest of us, she’s addicted,” he said.
The dance form combines elegance and abandon with its twirls and kicks, under-arm turns and candlesticks.
In the candlestick, the following partner — the follow —- steps forward, jumps up and lands on the lead’s hip pocket, then the lead guides the follow to the opposite hip pocket. One side, then the other, what Clarkson calls a safe aerial move.
Swing dancers are captivated by the dance’s energy and the music’s rhythms.
Swing recalls a time when the words “social” and “interactive” referred not to electronic media but in-person gatherings.
On Saturday night, Northshore Swing Dance will host its second annual Vintage Holiday Gala upstairs in the dance hall at historic Newburyport City Hall.
The 17-piece big band The Avocates will keep the hall jumping with classics from the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s.
Expect to hear the whispers and calls of yesteryear.
The likes of “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Benny Goodman; “Take the A Train” by Duke Ellington; “In the Mood” by Glenn Miller; and swing revival numbers by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and other contemporary groups.
This will be Northshore Swing Dance’s first combined gig.
The dancers will be joined by their counterparts at Swing City in Cambridge. Dance groups from Manchester, New Hampshire, and Kittery and Portland, Maine, are coming, too.
The public is invited. Beginners are welcome. The event is about having fun. Dancers will jitterbug, Charleston, Lindy hop and do the middle school two-step.
Michael Jonas will give free Lindy hop lessons from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Another instructor will give waltz lessons from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.
The swing dance is from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Dancers are encouraged to dress for the festive occasion.
This will be the second time — and the second time in as many months — that the Northshore group has hosted a dance at the stately, brick Newburyport City Hall.
After its last dance, which also featured live music, the leader of the Cape Ann Big Band told Clarkson the upstairs space transported him and his bandmates to the bygone era from which their music hails.
Musical ghosts might very well dwell in the 1851 building. The auditorium has hosted scores of entertainments over the years: from annual policemen’s balls to minstrel shows to dance recitals and city dances.
On Saturday, the space will be decked out in a merry motif. Balconies above the stage will be hung with garlands and lights. A Christmas tree, with wrapped presents beneath, will stand by the entrance.
Meanwhile, the dance hall will swim with swing.
Clarkson said that swing dance arose back in the Jazz Age through youth and rebellion, taking up arms — and legs — against the waltzes and other formal ballroom styles that dominated dance floors for centuries.
Swing is less choreographed, more inspirational, a simple expression of fun that is enjoying a resurgence, Clarkson said. His group attracted only 10-12 people to its first dance, two years ago.
Last month’s dance brought in 70 dancers, and Saturday’s gala promises to easily top that number.
Swing’s particular attraction was on display at the recent practice session when the music kicked in at the Great Hall basement at Veasey Memorial Park in Groveland. The group meets there most Monday nights.
The dancers come from all walks of life. From electrician to counselor to elementary school teacher to craftsman to marketer.
When they step on the polished floor, they are all swinging.
They are people who otherwise would not have met but have forged friendships through their shared thing for swing.
Several of the dozen dancers on the floor came to swing through weddings, learning its steps because it was being featured at receptions.
Clarkson, who danced as a kid growing up in the Joppa Flats part of Newburyport, got acquainted with swing several years ago when a friend’s daughter was getting married and swing was going to be danced at the reception.
Another Northshore Swing Dance member, Andrea Vallario, of Haverhill, got introduced to swing dance by someone she met at the Lowell Folk Festival.
“I was doing things, turns, and I thought, ‘Dance is going to be in my future,’ and sure enough, it is,” she said.
For Dina DeCesare, of Wenham, swing dance music takes her back to her childhood when her grandfather, a trumpet player in a big band, took her to the rehearsals.
The dancers are of different levels and take turns dancing with each other, the more experienced dancers helping the less experienced.
Along the way, it’s fun and they get plenty of exercise.
They get off the couch, on their feet and feel alive.
Menna said that she was shocked to learn from a dance partner, after an evening of dance, that they had covered 10,000 steps over the floor.
She recalls thinking, “You are telling me, I danced around the floor 4 miles in one night?”
Time flies when you are having fun with swing.
If you go
What: Second annual Vintage Holiday Gala
When: Saturday, with free Lindy hop lessons from 5 to 6:30 p.m., waltz lessons from 6:45 to 7:30, and the dance and live music from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Where: Newburyport City Hall, 60 Pleasant St.
How much: $25
More information: www.northshoreswing.com or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4446422