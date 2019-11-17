Courtesy photoThe American Lebanese Awareness Association awarded $32,000 to 21 scholars at the event. The recipients are Jenna Solimine, Youssef Chahine, Hanna Walworth, Aya Khoury, Tala Khoury, Benjamin Kfoury, Anthony Hassan, Johnny Khoury, Michael Hajjar, Matthew Rizkallah, Morgan Zraket, Katrina Awad, Nadia Aruri, Claudia Kfoury, Suzanne Naser, Jessica El Helou, Sara Aldahabi, and Farah El Khoury. The association has helped over 1,000 deserving students of Lebanese descent since 1984 through its scholarship program.