The past 12 months have been a complete whirlwind for Zach Shallcross, and the bulk of his chaotic journey has been aired on national television.
The 26-year-old tech sales executive was chosen to be the star of the reality series “The Bachelor,” which is currently airing its 27th season on ABC on Monday nights.
“I find it very difficult to watch myself, but I do watch everything,” Shallcross said during a recent video interview from his temporary home in Los Angeles.
He is currently splitting his time between a home in Austin, Texas; his family home in Anaheim Hills, California; and LA as he continues to fulfill filming obligations.
“I’ve watched every episode, every interaction and it’s like, ‘Huh? I sound like that?’ or ‘Wow, I say that word a lot,’” he said. “You pick up on every little thing because everyone is their own biggest critic. It’s painful. I don’t like to watch with anybody, I just watch because I have to see how the show plays out episode to episode, but I do not enjoy it by any means.”
Shallcross was first introduced to the franchise during season 19 of “The Bachelorette” after being nominated by a friend who had appeared on the show. That season, which aired last summer, found Shallcross vying for the attention of Rachel Recchia, one of the two leading ladies on an unprecedented double-bachelorette season. Though he made it to the final three, he took himself out of the running and left the show during the “fantasy suite” episodes, saying that he felt uneasy about a future with Recchia after she brought up their age difference — he’s four months younger — as a concern.
Shallcross was announced as the newest bachelor during the taping of the “After The Final Rose” episode following the finale of “The Bachelorette.”
With seven women still trying to snag a rose from him on TV each week, Shallcross is unable to talk about who he did or didn’t choose. But he said he has learned a few valuable lessons about himself in this process.
“Looking back at how I was feeling in a lot of these crazy moments — like standing in front of the mansion on night one, meeting 30 women, going on these crazy dates, or handling some issues that would arise at times — I feel like, wow, I don’t know if you would have asked me a year prior if I could have handled that or not, or if I felt worthy enough to do something like that,” he said. “I was able to overcome it and be more confident.
“I have a feeling like I can do more than my mind initially thinks and that all leads to confidence, which is something I did not used to have at all,” he said. “The show has given me a self-confidence that I’m very proud of, and that includes watching myself shower and millions of people watching, too. I cringe, but the fact that I’m not hiding in a ball right now with that thought is a big step forward.”
The Shallcross family, including Zach’s uncle, “Seinfield” and “Rules of Engagement” actor Patrick Warburton, who joined the family during the hometown episode on “The Bachelorette,” have played an important part in his journey. They are all supportive and are tight-lipped when it comes to spoilers.
“They’re ironclad and won’t say a thing,” Shallcross said with a smile. “They are excited for me, and they do like the element of surprise.”
