Super Bowl LV is set to play out this Sunday, as it has for the past 55 years, having never been canceled, even in the midst of a prolonged, life-altering global pandemic.
The fortitude, resilience, unity and determination of NFL players throughout this season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs in particular, can be viewed as a loose metaphor for our collective inner strength and resolve in adapting to and living through seemingly insurmountable circumstances and setbacks.
Although this season has been far from the norm, we have truly looked forward to weekly NFL games. We have found comfort and joy in a routine during a year that has been anything but, and the games have definitely been a source of excitement and entertainment for us.
I have long been a New England Patriots fan, as well as a dedicated, loyal, tried-and-true fan of Tom Brady. And I do not believe these two fandoms are mutually exclusive. I am awed by the incomparable level of passion, commitment, accomplishment, leadership, longevity and inspiration that Brady brings to every game, season, team, and Super Bowl after Super Bowl after Super Bowl. I am firmly in the former Pats hero’s corner.
I hosted my first Super Bowl party with friends decades ago, just after college. In recent years, my husband and I have celebrated with our friends Nancy and Peter, and while that can't happen this year, we are already looking forward to resuming this tradition in 2022. This annual event has always been a time of friendship, fun, parties and creativity in the kitchen for me.
I am inspired to create Game Day fare featuring local, wholesome ingredients whenever possible. This column includes two varieties of silky smooth, vibrant beet hummus recipes made with local golden and ruby red beets from Heron Pond Farm in South Hampton; nachos featuring homegrown chicken from Tendercrop Farm in Newbury; and more.
Let's go, Brady! Seventh heaven!
GOLDEN BEET HUMMUS WITH ROASTED ROOT VEGETABLES AND SPICED CHICKPEAS
Hummus is irreplaceable in my diet, the dish I most intensely crave. I have been making it from scratch for decades. The universally appealing vegan dip is loaded with protein, fiber, good fats and an incredible list of health benefits.
I have experimented with many varieties of hummus, including traditional; horseradish; Kalamata olive; butternut squash; roasted cauliflower (the only version I don’t recommend, as it has an odd flavor and texture); and roasted beet, which is my absolute favorite.
While prepared hummus made from dried chickpeas requires advanced planning and time, it is so worth the effort. The addition of baking soda during the final minutes of cooking is key to the ultra-creamy texture, so please do not skip this step.
Servings: 6-8
For the hummus:
1½ cups dried chickpeas
1 teaspoon baking soda
3 medium golden beets
Juice of 1 lemon
3-4 cloves garlic, minced
⅓ cup tahini
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon ground turmeric
½ teaspoon Himalayan or sea salt
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)
For the vegetables:
1 sweet potato
1 cup butternut squash
1 golden beet
1 cup cooked chickpeas
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon ground coriander
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ teaspoon dried chile pepper flakes
½ teaspoon Himalayan salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Fully submerge the dried chickpeas in cold water (make sure the bowl is big enough, as they will double in size), and soak overnight. Drain.
Place chickpeas in a medium saucepan, and cover with water over high heat. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-high and boil gently for 1½ hours. You may need to add more water to ensure the chickpeas are fully covered during the cooking process.
After 90 minutes, add the baking soda, stir once or twice, and continue to boil gently for 20 minutes longer. Drain, and set aside to cool.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Place 3 whole, unpeeled beets together in a large aluminum foil packet, and seal tightly. Roast for 1 hour. Remove from oven, and allow to cool.
While the beets are cooling, peel and cut the sweet potato, butternut squash and remaining beet into ½-inch dice. Place 1 cup cooked chickpeas and the diced vegetables on a sheet pan. Season with the spices, salt and pepper; drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil; and toss to coat evenly. Spread in a single, even layer, and roast for 15 minutes, then flip and roast for 10 minutes longer. Remove from oven, and allow to cool slightly.
To make the hummus, peel the beets and place in a high-powered blender or food processor. Add the lemon juice, and purée for 30 seconds. Add 2 cups cooked chickpeas, garlic, tahini, olive oil, cumin, turmeric, salt, cayenne and cinnamon (if using). Blend on high until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes.
To serve, pour hummus mixture into a large serving bowl or platter. Top with the roasted veggies and chickpeas, season with additional salt and pepper, and drizzle with extra olive oil. Serve with pita bread, pita chips, sesame breadsticks, tortilla chips and/or naan bread.
RUBY RED ROASTED BEET HUMMUS
This gorgeous, vibrant, earthy hummus is as beautiful to look at as it is to inhale. Roasting ruby red beets unpeeled and whole in a tinfoil packet helps minimize the mess.
Tip: If possible, do not use a wooden cutting board for peeling and chopping, as the juices will stain your board.
Servings: 6-8
For the hummus:
1½ cups dried chickpeas
1 teaspoon baking soda
3 medium ruby red beets
Juice of 1 lemon
4 cloves garlic, minced
⅓ cup tahini
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon Himalayan or sea salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Optional toppings for serving:
1 tablespoon minced cilantro
1-2 teaspoons toasted white and black sesame seeds
1 diced roasted beet
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
Fully submerge the dried chickpeas in cold water (make sure the bowl is big enough, as they will double in size), and soak overnight. Drain.
Place chickpeas in a medium saucepan, and cover with water over high heat. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-high and boil gently for 1½ hours. You may need to add more water to ensure the chickpeas are fully covered during the cooking process.
After 90 minutes, add the baking soda, stir once or twice, and continue to boil gently for 20 minutes longer. Drain, and set aside to cool.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Place the beets together in a large aluminum foil packet, and seal tightly. Roast for 1 hour. Remove from oven, and allow to cool.
Peel and de-stem beets, then place approximately 2 cups of them in a high-powered blender or food processor. Add the lemon juice, and purée for 30 seconds. Add 2 cups prepared chickpeas, garlic, tahini, olive oil, cumin, salt, pepper and cayenne. Blend on high until smooth and creamy, approximately 2 minutes. Any additional beets can be diced and sprinkled over the top for serving (or for beet salad or to toss into your morning smoothie).
To serve, pour hummus mixture into a large serving bowl or platter. Top with the cilantro, sesame seeds and diced beet. Season with salt and pepper and a drizzle of olive oil, if desired. Serve with warm naan or pita bread.
ROASTED SWEET POTATO STACKS
I have been making gratins as of late. Winter is the season for creamy, tender, cheesy potato gratins. But they are very rich and require extended cooking time. So I was creatively inspired to reinvent the classic into a lighter, quicker, even portable appetizer dish, one that is perfect for grazing before, during and after your Super Bowl celebrations.
These sweet potato stacks, prepared in muffin tins and served in cupcake liners, are party fare extraordinaire. They are equally delicious warm or at room temperature.
Enjoy as is, right out of the oven — or, as we did, topped with Gorgonzola, sliced pears and toasted walnuts or with goat cheese, dried cranberries and toasted pecans.
Servings: 6
2½ pounds sweet potatoes
1-2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon heavy cream
1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme or rosemary
2 teaspoons Himalayan salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
For the Gorgonzola-pear topping:
2 tablespoons walnuts
1 ounce Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled
½ pear, thinly sliced
For the goat cheese-dried cranberry topping:
2 tablespoons pecans
1 ounce goat cheese, crumbled
¼ cup dried cranberries
Note: If you would like to prepare just one of the topping variations, simply double the ingredients.
Preheat the oven to 400-425 degrees. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with olive or coconut oil cooking spray. Set aside.
Peel the sweet potatoes, and cut off ends. Using a very sharp knife, cut into very thin slices, approximately ⅛ inch thick. Discard ends and slices that are uneven or too thick (you’ll have more than enough even with a few wonky pieces).
Place the slices in a large bowl, and pour in the butter, olive oil, cream and herbs. Toss to coat evenly. Season with salt and pepper. Toss again.
Layer 12 stacks in muffin tins, making sure they are level with the top of each rim. Roast for 40-45 minutes until tops are golden and crispy and bubbling around the edges. Remove from oven, and allow to cool for 5 minutes.
While the stacks are cooling, chop the walnuts and pecans and lightly toast in a toaster oven for 2 minutes. Set aside.
Lay out 12 cupcake liners on a baking sheet. Using a fork or spoon, loosen the stacks and invert onto cupcake liners (this isn’t necessary, but the bottoms of each stack will be tender and perfectly golden brown).
Set the oven to low broil, and top half the stacks with Gorgonzola and pears and the remaining half with goat cheese and cranberries. Broil for 1 minute until cheese begins to melt. Top with nuts.
Serve in the cupcake liners.
CRISPY POTATO STACKS, TWO WAYS
These potato stacks are incredible. Unlike a traditional, full-scale potato gratin, they require much less butter, cream and cheese, making them much less rich and dense.
For this dish, I highly recommend using a mandolin slicer to produce a pile of the thinnest, evenly sliced potatoes in a flash. But beware! Mandolin slicers are very dangerous if not used with extreme caution. Before using, I first wrap my hand and wrist with a heavy kitchen towel and use the prongs of a fork stuck into the top of each potato to guide and glide the spud as an added safety measure.
I do not recommend the mandolin for slicing sweet potatoes. They are dense and much more difficult to cut, and thus more likely to result in injury. And if the mandolin scares you, you can always slice your potatoes by hand. It takes longer, and your slices will be less uniform.
Enjoy as is, or in two irresistible options: topped with smoked salmon, horseradish cream, fresh dill and capers or "the works" — cheddar, bacon, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and scallions.
Servings: 6
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
½ shallot, minced
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons heavy cream
1-2 tablespoons minced fresh thyme
2½ pounds Yukon gold potatoes
2 teaspoons Himalayan salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, finely grated
For the smoked salmon horseradish cream, dill and capers:
3 tablespoons sour cream
1-2 teaspoons hot prepared horseradish
¼ teaspoon Dijon mustard
¼ teaspoon honey (optional)
6 (1-inch) slices smoked salmon
2 tablespoons capers, drained
6 small sprigs fresh dill
6 lemon wedges
For the loaded stacks:
⅓ cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated
¼ cup sour cream
2 slices bacon, cooked crisp, crumbled
¼ avocado, diced (with a splash of fresh lemon or lime juice to prevent browning)
2 tablespoons sliced fresh or pickled jalapeños
2 tablespoons scallions, thinly sliced
¼ cup salsa, drained (optional)
Preheat the oven to 400-425 degrees.
Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with coconut or olive oil cooking spray. Set aside. Heat the butter, olive oil, shallot, garlic, heavy cream and thyme in a mini saucepan over low heat.
Rinse the potatoes, and pat dry. Place your mandolin slicer on a flat surface. Wrap your hand and wrist in a thick kitchen towel (or use a safety glove), and cut ends of potatoes off. Set a mandolin slicer to 3⁄16-inch setting. Pierce top end of potato with a fork, and use it to guide potato back and forth. Repeat. Discard any slices that are too thick, uneven or frayed.
Pat slices dry, and place in a large bowl. Drizzle with the butter mixture, and toss. Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano, and toss again.
Fill each muffin cup with sliced potatoes, stacking to the top or just above. Poor any remaining liquid from bowl over the top. Roast for 45 minutes. Remove from oven, and allow to cool for 5 minutes.
Place 12 cupcake liners on a serving tray. Using a fork, loosen stacks from muffin tins and invert into cupcake liners.
For the smoked salmon horseradish cream, dill and capers:
Mix together the first 4 ingredients in a small ramekin, and top 6 potato stacks with a small dollop of horseradish cream, sliced salmon, a sprig of fresh dill and ½ teaspoon capers. Serve each with a wedge of lemon.
For the loaded stacks:
Set oven to low broil. Place 6 potato stacks on a baking sheet pan, sprinkle with the cheddar and broil for 2 minutes. Transfer to the serving platter.
Top each stack with a teaspoon each sour cream and crumbled bacon, 2-3 slices jalapeños, avocado, scallions and drained salsa (if desired).
SHEET PAN ROASTED CHICKEN NACHOS SUPREMO WITH QUICK PICKLED JALAPENOS
These are not your average nachos, they are "supremo." Spicy and flavorful, they are topped with perfectly seasoned local chicken, freshly pickled sliced jalapeños, garlicky pinto beans and pepper jack cheese and then topped with fresh garnishes: red onion, scallions, diced tomatoes, avocado and cilantro.
I learned a little experimenting with nachos. First, I don’t recommend deep-frying your own tortilla chips from fresh corn tortillas; it is not worth the time and effort (and mess). Just buy quality, crisp, non-GMO corn chips. Also, do not stack your nachos in layers, as multiple layers of chips, cheese and toppings results in soggy, gluey bottom layers and a top layer that may be too crisp and dry. Finally, I feel pinto beans have a better texture and absorb flavors much better than the more-often-used black beans.
Servings: 4-6
For the chicken:
1 bone-in chicken breast, skin removed
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
½ teaspoon ground smoked chipotle pepper
¼ chile pepper flakes
¼ teaspoon Himalayan salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
For the pickled jalapeños:
1½ cups distilled white vinegar
2 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
2 tablespoons Himalayan salt
2 tablespoons sugar
1 cup water
4 jalapeños, thinly sliced
For the garlicky pinto beans:
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup canned pinto beans, drained and rinsed
½ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped
For the nachos:
12 ounces white corn tortilla chips
6-8 ounces (3 cups) grated pepper jack cheese
3 tablespoons red onion, finely diced
¼ cup tomatoes, seeded and diced
½ avocado, peeled, seeded and diced
3 tablespoons scallions, thinly sliced
¼ cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped
To serve:
Sour cream
Salsa
Fresh lime wedges
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
For the chicken, blend the spices and olive oil in a small ramekin and rub all over the top of the breast. Place on a baking sheet, and roast for 30 minutes.
Remove from oven, and allow to cool for 10-15 minutes. Cut meat away from the bone, and shred with 2 forks; set aside.
Meanwhile, add the vinegar, garlic, salt, sugar and water to a medium saucepan over high heat, and bring to a boil. Add the jalapeños, stir, return to a boil, then turn off heat, cover and allow to steep for 10 minutes. Strain, and set aside.
At the same time, prepare the pinto beans. Heat the olive oil and garlic in a small saucepan for 1 minute. Add the beans and cumin, stir, and cook for 3-4 minutes longer. Remove from heat, and stir in the cilantro. Set aside.
Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper. Spread the tortilla chips out in a single, even layer. Sprinkle on 1 cup cheese, pinto beans, shredded chicken, red onion and 2 tablespoons of the jalapeños. Top with remaining cheese (more if you like your nachos extra cheesy). Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes.
Remove from oven, and top with the tomatoes and avocado and a scattering of jalapeño slices, scallions and cilantro. Serve with sour cream, salsa and lime wedges.
Allison Lehane lives in Newbury, where she is a home cook who is passionate about locally sourced ingredients. Her recipes have been inspired by her world travels through her former career as an international home fashion buyer for TJX Corp. Contact her at highroad198@icloud.com.