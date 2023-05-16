That great American acting company, the Muppets, returns once again to television in the 10-part series “The Muppets Mayhem,” which premiered Wednesday on Disney+. Like any company of contract players, they have been turned to better and worse uses, and here, it is very much the former — like the best Muppet shows, a delight not only for children of all ages but for grown-ups of all ages, as well.
The story revolves around the Muppet house band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, created in the 1970s for “The Muppet Show.” They have made appearances in many subsequent projects, but this is the first time they’ve taken center stage. Indeed, apart from a new character, a couple of bunnies, a talking shoe and a cameo appearance by Muppets who shall not be named, they are the only actors in this series not made of flesh and blood.
Developed by 30-year Muppet veteran Bill Barretta, Adam F. Goldberg and Jeff Yorkes, “The Muppets Mayhem” is perhaps the best post-Henson Muppet show, even though — or exactly because — it features none of the usual headliners but strikes into fresh territory while maintaining the proper mix of satire, slapstick, silliness, subtlety and sentiment. The writing is good; the jokes land with Simone Biles consistency. The Muppets are, as always, astonishingly present and alive, above their invisible puppeteers.
The band offers a range of musical types. Keyboardist Dr. Teeth (Barretta), who nods to Dr. John, is the nominal leader of the band, even as he agrees with the band that the band has no leader. Guitarist Janice (David Rudman) is a flower child turned Valley girl (her “transplendent” here is borrowed from Shelley Duvall in “Annie Hall”). Bassist Floyd Pepper (Matt Vogel) has the air of a holdout from the Summer of Love. The enigmatic horn section consists of saxophonist Zoot (Dave Goelz), cool to the point of inertia, and trumpeter Lips (Peter Linz), a mumbler. And, most memorably, there is Animal (Eric Jacobson), who is all drummers, times 10.
A kind of quantum nonsense rules. We are told that the Electric Mayhem have been together for 40 years, yet they have not aged a day; a remark about Floyd turning 50 means that he was 8 when “The Muppet Show” premiered. The band somehow flies at once below and on the radar; they play huge concerts, but even without the usual bank account-draining expenses of a rock band, they’re broke. They rely on kismet and serendipity to guide them and share a lack of commercial ambition that keeps all in harmony.
But this is a series with an arc, and things will happen. Nora (Lilly Singh, not a Muppet) is a music fan and seemingly the sole employee of Hollywood’s Wax Town Records; her boss, a new Muppet named Penny Waxman (Leslie Carrara-Rudolph), is ready to close up shop when Nora discovers that the Electric Mayhem, who have never recorded an album, owe the company one. Nora sees her chance.
As on “The Muppet Show” and many Muppet projects onward, there are human guest stars, here including Lil Nas X, Kesha, Susanna Hoffs, deadmau5, Morgan Freeman, Ziggy Marley, Paula Abdul, Chris Stapleton, Danny Trejo, Zedd, Kristen Schaal, Ben Schwartz, a reunited Cheech and Chong, and on and on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.