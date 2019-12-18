Like many musicians, Dar Williams spends a lot of time on the road, and the experience informs what she writes.
That was certainly the case in the 1990s, when she was touring with Joan Baez and the Lilith Fair festivals, as well as on her own, and Williams saw that a lot of the cities where she was playing were struggling.
“I wouldn’t say that it was a time of individual isolation, but it was a time of community isolation,” she said. “The downtown was something you didn’t fight for. People didn’t know to fight for it.”
Williams still tours today and will be in Beverly on Friday, Dec. 27, where she is scheduled to play her unique brand of pop folk at The Cabot at 8 p.m.
“I’m recording some songs right now, so I’m going to be performing some new songs,” she said. “They will be hearing world premieres.”
Williams also said that, for longtime fans of her music, she will play a selection of songs from her previous nine albums.
“I don’t mind if an audience is primed for old stuff,” she said. “I’m grateful when artists mix it up. Songs are like time capsules — they hold so much meaning — and so I get it.”
But before she plays a note, Williams will appear at The Cabot at 1 p.m. that same Friday, to read from her book, “What I Found in a Thousand Towns: A Traveling Musician’s Guide to Rebuilding America’s Communities, One Coffee Shop, Dog Run, & Open-Mike Night at a Time.”
The event is free and will feature a discussion with several local leaders in the arts, education and community development.
Williams’ book, which was published in 2017, shares what she learned when she saw that many of the struggling cities she had first visited in the 1990s were doing better.
“Around 1999, I was in Keene, New Hampshire, and the citizens got together and made this big effort to bring back an old theater,” Williams said.
While Keene is a college town, it isn’t particularly wealthy, Williams said, and the people who got involved in saving the theater were not just “a bunch of hippies,” as cynics might assume.
Rather, they were individuals who shared what Williams calls “positive proximity,” which she defines in the book as “a state of being where living side by side with other people is experienced as beneficial.”
That frame of mind can move people to contribute in concrete ways to local projects, which gets them invested in their community’s success and makes them willing to get further involved.
Williams said that she has seen this process at work not only in Keene, but also in Lowell, Beverly and Gloucester.
“It’s beautiful because the hinge of change was a certain kind of project based around hometown pride in history, food and the arts — things we don’t associate with tremendous change, but it brought social capital together,” she said.
On the North Shore especially, towns can develop a mission for the future by drawing on their rich histories.
“I call history the fourth dimension,” Williams said. “It’s living in the street. It’s wonderful to live a three-dimensional life, but it’s even better to live in the fourth dimension.”
Like the cities she writes about in her book, Williams has enjoyed her own steady success since her first album, “The Honesty Room,” was released in 1994.
But there was a period in her early 20s when she suffered from depression, which she overcame with help from a therapist, and without using medication.
“That story of how my life turned from a flat, black-and-white photo to full life — the way we turn our lives from something that isn’t very rich to something that has poetry and meaning — is an interesting transition for me,” she said.
Williams said that this experience has shaped her songs, which are often about “how people get it together” and tell their story, and also made her sensitive to the things that were happening in American cities.
“Watching these towns was probably a central theme for me in my own psyche,” she said.
Touring musicians are also well suited to make the kinds of observations that led to her book, Williams said, because they visit the same towns over long periods of time, but also because they seek inspiration from their surroundings.
“When you’re a musician coming into town, you’re seeking warmth,” she said. “You’re wanting to be in that place where you’re creating your next song.”
If you go
What: Book discussion and panel with Dar Williams
When: Friday, Dec. 27, 1 p.m.
Where: The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly
How much: Free
What: Dar Williams in concert
When: Friday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m.
Where: The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly
How much: $29.50 to $39.50
More information: 978-927-3100 or www.thecabot.org