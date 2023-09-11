ANDOVER — Things were looking pretty grim Saturday morning for the annual Greek Food Festival held every September at the Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Chandler Road.
In fact, a number of people who showed up for event Saturday morning were disappointed as they were turned away due to a power outage at the facility.
But by about 2:30 p.m., power had been restored and the food festival was brought back to life.
Notices were posted on social media, urging folks to come to the annual event and take part in the food and fun.
They heard the call and hundreds showed up Saturday afternoon and again Sunday for the event, which ended Sunday about 4 p.m.
Arleen Bradley of South Lawrence, who lives right down the street from the church with her husband, Michael, said she had been checking the church’s Facebook page all day, and finally got some good news.
“It was 5 minutes of 3 and they said the food line opens at 3 p.m. and gyros served at 4 o’clock,” she said. “I called out to my husband and I said, ‘They start at 3, let’s go!’”
She said they have gone to the festival every year for “a long time,” adding that this year, despite the delay on Saturday, “the food was very, very good.”
Church officials could not be reached for comment, but Bradley said church members used refrigerator trucks and generators to keep the food fresh.
A utility crew that was working nearby to restore power got a great treat when volunteers from the festival gave them plates full of food and some drinks after they had finished their work.
“The crew was working on getting power back, and they were invited in to get a meal,” she said. “It was very nice. Then they took off and went back to work.”
