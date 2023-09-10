ANDOVER -- Things were looking pretty grim Saturday morning for the annual Greek Food Festival held every September at the Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Chandler Road.
In fact, a number of people who showed up for event Saturday morning were disappointed as they were turned away due to a power outage at the facility.
But by around 2:30 p.m., power had been restored and the food festival was brought back to life.
Notices were posted on social media, urging folks to come to the annual event and take part in the food and fun.
They heard the call and hundreds showed up Saturday afternoon and evening and again Sunday for the all-day event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.