Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
3. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
4. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House
5. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
6. Triple Cross. James Patterson. Little, Brown
7. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
8. Tom Clancy: Red Winter. Marc Cameron. Putnam
9. No Plan B. Child/Child. Delacorte
10. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
2. Go-To Dinners. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
3. Faith Still Moves Mountains. Harris Faulkner. Broadside
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
5. Guinness World Records 2023. Guinness World Records
6. The Simply Happy Cookbook. Doocy/Doocy. Morrow
7. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Matthew Perry. Flatiron
8. The Stories We Tell. Joanna Gaines. Harper Select
9. Radio’s Greatest of All Time. Rush Limbaugh. Threshold
10. and There Was Light. Jon Meacham. Random House
MASS MARKET
1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
2. A Gambling Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
3. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
4. Invisible. Danielle Steel. Dell
5. Steal. Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central
6. The Awakening. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
7. A Bend in the Road. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
8. The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary. Merriam-Webster
9. Written in the Stars. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
10. Bad Days for Bad Men. Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Interesting Facts for Curious Minds. Jordan Moore. Red Panda
3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
4. The Ultimate Serial Killer Trivia Book. Jack Rosewood. LAK
5. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 18. Gege Akutami. Viz
6. Never Finished. David Goggins. Lioncrest
7. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
8. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac. Old Farmer’s Almanac
9. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria
10. Heaven Official’s Blessing, Vol. 5. Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. Seven Seas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.