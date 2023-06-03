Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 27, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Identity. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
2. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
3. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
4. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
5. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece. Tom Hanks. Knopf
6. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. Tom Clancy: Flash Point. Don Bentley. Putnam
8. The 23rd Midnight. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
9. Simply Lies. David Baldacci. Grand Central
10. Rogue Justice. Stacey Abrams. Doubleday
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
2. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
3. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
4. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
5. The Book of Charlie. David Von Drehle. Simon & Schuster
6. Crimes Against America. Jeanine Pirro. Winning Team
7. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
8. Disruptive Thinking. T.D. Jakes. Faithwords
9. The Art of Clear Thinking. Hasard Lee. St. Martin’s
10. The Daddy Diaries. Andy Cohen. Holt
MASS MARKET
1. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Vintage
2. Her Brand of Justice. B.J. Daniels. Harlequin Intrigue
3. Explosive Trail. Terri Reed. Love Inspired Suspense
4. The Challenge. Danielle Steel. Dell
5. Desolation Creek. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. The Amish Spinster’s Dilemma. Jocelyn McClay. Love Inspired
7. Tracking the Tiny Target. Connie Queen. Love Inspired Suspense
8. His Forgotten Amish Love. Rebecca Kertz. Love Inspired
9. Cougar Mountain Ambush. Kathie Ridings. Love Inspired Suspense
10. Deadly Amish Abduction. Laura Scott. Love Inspired Suspense
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Meet Me at the Lake. Carley Fortune. Berkley
3. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
4. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. S&S/Rucci
5. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
6. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
7. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Penguin Books
8. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
9. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
10. Things We Hide from the Light. Lucy Score. Bloom
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.