Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
3. Burner. Mark Greaney. Berkley
4. I Have Some Questions for You. Rebecca Makkai. Viking
5. Someone Else’s Shoes. Jojo Moyes. Viking/Dorman
6. The Last Kingdom. Steve Berry. Grand Central
7. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
8. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
9. Murder Your Employer. Rupert Holmes. Avid Reader
10. Encore in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Young Forever. Mark Hyman. Little, Brown Spark
2. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House
3. All My Knotted-Up Life. Beth Moore. Tyndale
4. Two Weeks Notice. Amy Porterfield. Hay House Business
5. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
6. 8 Rules of Love. Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster
7. It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism. Bernie Sanders. Crown
8. The Awe of God. John Bevere. Thomas Nelson
9. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
10. Walk the Blue Line. Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown
MASS MARKET
1. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
2. Beautiful. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. The Red Book. Patterson/Ellis. Grand Central
4. Absolute Fear. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
5. When Justice Rides. B.J. Daniels. HQN
6. High Stakes. Danielle Steel. Dell
7. 21st Birthday. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
8. Shadows Reel. C.J. Box. Putnam
9. Game On. Janet Evanovich. Pocket
10. Desperation in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Things We Hide from the Light. Lucy Score. Bloom
2. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
3. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
4. The Adventure Zone: The Eleventh Hour. Clint McElroy et al. First Second
5. The Paris Apartment. Lucy Foley. Morrow
6. The Housemaid’s Secret. Freida McFadden. Bookouture
7. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
8. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
9. The Housemaid. Freida McFadden. Grand Central
10. 3 Days to Live. James Patterson. Grand Central
