Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
2. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
3. The Five-Star Weekend. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
4. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
5. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
6. Palazzo. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
7. Cross Down. Patterson/DuBois. Little, Brown
8. The Only One Left. Riley Sager. Dutton
9. Hello Beautiful. Ann Napolitano. Dial Press
10. Yellowface. R.F. Kuang. Morrow
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Piggyback
2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie. Ramin Zahed. Abrams
3. Unbroken Bonds of Battle. Johnny Joey Jones. Broadside
4. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
5. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
6. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
7. Glow. Stacie Stephenson. Harper Celebrate
8. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
9. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
10. The In-Between. Hadley Vlahos. Ballantine
MASS MARKET
1. Hostile Territory. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
2. No Plan B. Lee Child. Dell
3. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Vintage
4. The Challenge. Danielle Steel. Dell
5. Whispers at Dusk. Heather Graham. Mira
6. Fear No Evil. James Patterson. Grand Central
7. Billy Summers. Stephen King. Pocket
8. He’s My Cowboy. Palmer/Fossen/Zanetti. Zebra
9. Danger Zone. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
10. Texas Tycoon. Diana Palmer. Harlequin
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Too Late. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
3. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
4. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
5. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
6. One Piece, Vol. 103. Eiichiro Oda. Viz
7. Love, Theoretically. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
8. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
9. Meet Me at the Lake. Carley Fortune. Berkley
10. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
