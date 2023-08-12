Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) Last week: 1
2. “Tom Lake: A Novel” by Ann Patchett (Harper) Last week: —
3. “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central) Last week: —
4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley) Last week: 4
5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove) Last week: 6
6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper) Last week: 7
7. “The Collector: A Novel” by Daniel Silva (Harper) Last week: 5
8. “Dead Fall: A Thriller” by Brad Thor (Atria) Last week: 3
9. “Obsessed” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown and Company) Last week: 9
10. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) Last week: 10
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK) Last week: 1
2. “Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward after Loss and Heartache” by Granger Smith (W) Last week: —
3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony) Last week: 4
4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press) Last week: 5
5. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday) Last week: 3
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 8
7. “Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow) Last week: 10
8. “The Complete Cook’s Country TV Show Cookbook: Every Recipe, Every Ingredient Testing, Every Equipment Rating from All 9 Seasons” (America’s Test Kitchen) Last week: —
9. “What’s Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy” by Gaby Dalkin (Abrams) Last week: —
10. “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS” by BTS and Myeongseok Kang (Flatiron) Last week: 9
