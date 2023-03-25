Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central) Last week: —
2. “Hello Beautiful: A Novel” by Ann Napolitano (Dial) Last week: —
3. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday) Last week: 1
4. “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box (Putnam) Last week: 3
5. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf) Last week: 4
6. “Worthy Opponents: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: 2
7. “Pineapple Street: A Novel” by Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman) Last week: 5
8. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper) Last week: 10
9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures: A Novel” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco) Last week: 15
10. “A Day of Fallen Night” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury) Last week: 7
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home” by Benjamin Hall (Harper) Last week: —
2. “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” by Ron DeSantis (Broadside) Last week: 1
3. “Paris: The Memoir” by Paris Hilton (Dey Street) Last week: —
4. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House) Last week: 2
5. “How to Grow Your Small Business: A 6-Step Plan to Help Your Business Take Off” by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership) Last week: —
6. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press) Last week: 4
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 6
8. “Walk the Blue Line” by by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown) Last week: 10
9. “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 7
10. “Good Power: Leading Positive Change in Our Lives, Work, and World” by Ginni Rometty (Harvard Business Review) Last week: 5
