Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House

2. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner

3. The Bullet That Missed. Richard Osman. Viking/Dorman

4. Blowback. Patterson/DuBois. Little, Brown

5. The Butcher and the Wren. Alaina Urquhart. Zando

6. Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty. Kyle Mills. Atria

7. Lucy by the Sea. Elizabeth Strout. Random House

8. Carrie Soto Is Back. Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine

9. All Good People Here. Ashley Flowers. Bantam

10. Clive Cussler’s Hellburner. Mike Maden. Putnam

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

2. The Simply Happy Cookbook. Steve Doocy. Morrow

3. The Divider. Peter Baker. Doubleday

4. Starry Messenger. Neil deGrasse Tyson. Holt

5. Smart Brevity. VandeHei/Allen/Schwartz. Workman

6. The Return of the Gods. Jonathan Cahn. Frontline

7. Good Inside. Becky Kennedy. Harper Wave

8. What If? 2. Randall Munroe. Riverhead

9. Dinners with Ruth. Nina Totenberg. Simon & Schuster

10. The Great Reset. Alex Jones. Skyhorse

MASS MARKET

1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage

2. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam

3. Midnight Shadows. Nora Roberts. Silhouette

4. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata

5. 2 Sisters Detective Agency. Patterson/Fox. Grand Central

6. Married In Texas. Debbie Macomber. Mira

7. Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea. Dirk Cussler. Putnam

8. Fire & Blood (media tie-in). Martin/Wheatley. Bantam

9. Under a Killer Moon. B.J. Daniels. HQN

10. Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates. Kyle Mills. Pocket

TRADE PAPERBACK

1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central

2. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria

3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake

4. Spy X Family, Vol. 8. Tatsuya Endo. Viz

5. Solo Leveling, Vol. 5. Chugong. Yen

6. Love on the Brain. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley

7. A Court of Silver Flames. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury

8. The Night and Its Moon. Piper CJ. Bloom

9. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley

10. The Lost Girls of Willowbrook. Ellen Marie Wiseman. Kensington

Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency.

