Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. Worthy Opponents. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
3. Storm Watch. C.J. Box. Putnam
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
5. Pineapple Street. Jenny Jackson. Viking/Dorman
6. Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars. Sam Maggs. Random House Worlds
7. A Day of Fallen Night. Samantha Shannon. Bloomsbury
8. The London Séance Society. Sarah Penner. Park Row
9. Someone Else’s Shoes. Jojo Moyes. Viking/Dorman
10. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Courage to Be Free. Ron DeSantis. Broadside
2. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House
3. The Greatness Mindset. Lewis Howes. Hay House
4. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
5. Good Power. Ginni Rometty. Harvard Business Review
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
7. 8 Rules of Love. Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster
8. Young Forever. Mark Hyman. Little, Brown Spark
9. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism. Bernie Sanders. Crown
10. Walk the Blue Line. Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown
MASS MARKET
1. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
2. Death of the Black Widow. Patterson/Barker. Grand Central
3. Getting Even. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
4. Then You Came Along. Debbie Macomber. Mira
5. Tom Clancy: Zero Hour. Don Bentley. Berkley
6. Mercy. David Baldacci. Grand Central
7. One Night. Debbie Macomber. Avon
8. Forever Texas. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. Alaskan Avalanche Escape. Darlene L. Turner. Love Inspired Suspense
10. A Bright New Day. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
2. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
3. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
4. Things We Hide from the Light. Lucy Score. Bloom
5. The Paris Apartment. Lucy Foley. Morrow
6. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
7. Beyond Basketball. Mike Krzyzewski. Grand Central
8. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
9. The Housemaid. Freida McFadden. Grand Central
10. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Vintage
