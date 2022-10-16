Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner) Last week: 2
2. “Righteous Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam) Last week: —
3. “Mad Honey” by By Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine) Last week: —
4. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House) Last week: 3
5. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press) Last week: —
6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central) Last week: 1
7. “Endless Summer: Stories from Days That Last Forever” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) Last week: —
8. “The Winners: A Novel” by Fredrik Backman (Atria) Last week: 5
9. “Blowback” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown) Last week: 7
10. “Treasure State: A Cassie Dewell Novel” by C.J. Box (Minotaur) Last week: 6
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman (Penguin Press) Last week: —
2. “Lighter: Let Go of the Past, Connect with the Present, and Expand the Future” by Yung Pueblo (Harmony) Last week: —
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 2
4. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s) Last week: 3
5. “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories” by Kelly Ripa (Dey Street) Last week: 1
6. “The World of the End Bible Study Guide: How Jesus’ Prophecy Shapes Our Priorities” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson) Last week: —
7. “Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations” by Tabitha Brown (Morrow) Last week: —
8. “The Stay-at-Home Chef: Family Favorites Cookbook” by Rachel Farnsworth (Alpha) Last week: —
9. “Preppy Kitchen: Recipes for Seasonal Dishes and Simple Pleasures (A Cookbook)” by John Kanell (Simon Element) Last week: —
10. “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt) Last week: 5
