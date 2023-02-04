Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 28, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. The House of Wolves. Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown
3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
4. The House in the Pines. Ana Reyes. Dutton
5. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
6. The House at the End of the World. Dean Koontz. Thomas & Mercer
7. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
8. How to Sell a Haunted House. Grady Hendrix. Berkley
9. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
10. The Cabinet of Dr. Leng. Preston/Child. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House
2. Never Give an Inch. Mike Pompeo. Broadside
3. Start, Stay, or Leave. Trey Gowdy. Crown Forum
4. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
5. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
7. Straight Shooter. Stephen A. Smith. 13A
8. The Nazi Conspiracy. Meltzer/Mensch. Flatiron
9. Good Boundaries and Goodbyes. Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
10. Courtiers. Valentine Low. St. Martin’s
MASS MARKET
1. Recovery Road. Christine Feehan. Berkley
2. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
3. Beautiful. Danielle Steel. Dell
4. In Her Highlander’s Bed. Lynsay Sands. Avon
5. Fort Misery. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. Alaskan Mountain Search. Sarah Varland. Love Inspired Suspense
7. The Amish Bachelor’s Bride. Pamela Desmond Wright. Love Inspired
8. Spurred to Justice. Delores Fossen. Harlequin Intrigue
9. Her Amish Adversary. Vannetta Chapman. Love Inspired
10. Ranch Under Fire. Tina Wheeler. Love Inspired Suspense
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. The Maid. Nita Prose. Ballantine
3. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
4. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria
5. The Housemaid. Freida McFadden. Grand Central
6. How to Human. Carlos Whittaker. WaterBrook
7. The Husky and His White Cat Shizun, Vol. 2. Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou. Seven Seas
8. The Jailhouse Lawyer. Patterson/Allen. Grand Central
9. A Court of Silver Flames. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
10. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.