Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 10, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
2. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
3. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
4. A World of Curiosities. Louise Penny. Minotaur
5. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
6. Triple Cross. James Patterson. Little, Brown
7. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House
8. Tom Clancy: Red Winter. Marc Cameron. Putnam
9. Stella Maris. Cormac McCarthy. Knopf
10. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
2. Go-To Dinners. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
3. Faith Still Moves Mountains. Harris Faulkner. Broadside
4. Guinness World Records 2023. Guinness World Records
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
6. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Matthew Perry. Flatiron
7. Radio’s Greatest of All Time. Rush Limbaugh. Threshold
8. Downshiftology Healthy Meal Prep. Lisa Bryan. Clarkson Potter
9. and There Was Light. Jon Meacham. Random House
10. Surrender. Bono. Knopf
MASS MARKET
1. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
2. Cruel Winter of the Mountain Man. Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle
3. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
4. Invisible. Danielle Steel. Dell
5. Steal. Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central
6. Bad Days for Bad Men. Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle
7. A Bend in the Road. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
8. Settling His Hash. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. Written in the Stars. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
10. One Step Too Far. Lisa Gardner. Dutton
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Interesting Facts for Curious Minds. Jordan Moore. Red Panda
3. How to Meet Your Self. Nicole LePera. Harper Wave
4. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
5. Never Finished. David Goggins. Lioncrest
6. The Ultimate Serial Killer Trivia Book. Jack Rosewood. LAK
7. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
8. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac. Old Farmer’s Almanac
9. Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 17. Toriyama/Toyotarou. Viz
10. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria
